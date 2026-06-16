All-Sun Belt infielder Wills Maginnis commits to Arkansas

Georgia State transfer corner infielder Wills Maginnis committed to Arkansas on Monday, the Hogs’ fifth addition from the transfer portal.

The Newnan (Ga.) native was tabbed First Team All-Sun Belt this season after slashing .306/.404/.486 in 216 at-bats with 66 hits, 13 doubles, a triple, 8 home runs, 42 runs batted in, 31 walks, 36 strikeouts, and 21 stolen bases in 56 games.

Maginnis’ brother, Hayes Maginnis, is committed to Arkansas’ 2027 basebal class.

Follow all of the movement with the HawgBeat 2027 Baseball Roster Tracker.

Player Profile

ATHLETIC HONORS:

2026 All-Sun Belt First Team

ACADEMIC HONORS:

2026 CSC Academic All-District

Dean’s List- Spring 2026

Athletic Director’s Honor Roll- Fall 2025

2024-25 SBC Commissioner’s List

Athletic Director’s Honor Roll- Spring 2025

2026: Started all 56 games, hitting .306 with eight homers, 42 RBI and 13 doubles … Drew 31 walks and posted a .404 on-base percentage … Had 17 multi-hit games and 13 multi-RBI games … Went 2-for-4 with two RBI in a win at Georgia Tech (Feb. 24) … Stole 21 bases and recorded a .969 fielding percentage on 225 chances … Went 3-for-5 with three RBI and a run at Georgia Southern (May 9) … Named to the 2026 All-Sun Belt First Team

2025: Started all 56 games, hitting .277 with six homers, 37 RBI, and 10 doubles … Set a Georgia State single-season record with 21 hit-by-pitches … Drew 27 walks and posted a .409 on-base percentage … Had 14 multi-hit games and 11 multi-RBI games … Drove in nine runs in a series vs. Western Carolina… Stole six bases and recorded a .984 fielding percentage with 28 double plays turned at first… Was named Sun Belt Player of the Week (Mar. 3-9), hitting .524, scored 11 runs, and knocked in 12 runs over the five-game span.

HIGH SCHOOL: A highly coveted third baseman who played at Newnan High School under head coach Marc Gilmore…

PERSONAL: Son of Michael and Monique Maginnis… Intends to major in Sports Administration… Brother of former Georgia State outfielder Michael Maginnis.

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