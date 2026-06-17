All-WCC infielder commits to Arkansas

Santa Clara transfer middle infielder Ben Cleary has committed to Arkansas, according to his Instagram.

The Half Moon Bay (Calif.) native and incoming senior was tabbed Second Team All-WCC this season after slashing .358/.452/.500 in 176 at-bats with 63 hits, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 30 runs batted in, 24 walks, 24 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases in 49 games for the Broncos. Defensively, Cleary posted a .952 fielding percentage with 62 putouts and committed 9 errors.

Cleary is the ninth commitment for Arkansas’ transfer portal class that is ranked No. 1 nationally per 64 Analytics.

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Player Profile

All-WCC Honorable Mention (2025)

Preseason All-WCC Team (2025)

WCC All-Freshman Team (2024)

2x WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll “Bronze” Honors (2023-24, ’24-’25)

AT SANTA CLARA: Has been a mainstay in the everyday lineup since joining the program in 2024 as a true freshman … A two-time all-West Coast Conference honoree, earning an Honorable Mention nod as a sophomore (2025) and being named to the WCC All-Freshman Team in 2024 … Also named to the Preseason All-WCC Team as a sophomore in 2025 after his strong freshman debut … Landed on the WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll with “Bronze” Honors twice (2023-24, ’24-’25) … Has played in 100 career games with 99 starts (49 at shortstop, 49 at second base, 1 at designated hitter) in two years, batting .284 with a .383 on-base percentage, .362 slugging percentage, 20 doubles, two home runs, a triple, 33 RBIs, 66 runs scored, 46 walks and nine stolen bases … Career-long streaks of 21 games for reaching base safely (May 11, 2024 to March 15, 2025) and a nine-game hitting streak (March 16-30, 2024).

AS A SOPHOMORE (2025): Named all-WCC Honorable Mention … Placed on the Preseason All-WCC Team … Earned “Bronze” honors on the WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll … Was the Broncos’ everyday shortstop and an offensive catalyst, playing in 49 of SCU’s 50 games with 48 starts … Batted .302 with 55 hits, 12 doubles, 37 runs scored, 15 multi-hit games and a .406 on-base percentage — all second-best on the team … Was also third on the team with 26 walks, five stolen bases and a .401 slugging percentage … Reached base safely in 46 of 49 games played, including separate streaks of 14, 15 and 16 games in a row … Began the season reaching safely in 15 consecutive games (Feb. 14 to March 15), then reached safely in 16 games in a row from March 21st to April 15, then 14 more from April 18 to May 15. He capped the season by going 1 for 4 with a double and an RBI at Saint Mary’s (May 17) to reach safely one more time … Raised his batting average 70 points over a five-week stretch from the end of March to the beginning of May. He tallied nine multi-hit games during that stretch and had hits in 19 of 22 games … Logged three separate seven-game hitting streaks (March 1-15, March 28-April 6, April 18-May 1) … Had a career-high three hits on three occasions — at Pepperdine (April 6) and twice versus Gonzaga (April 11 and 13) … Scored multiple runs in seven games and had multiple RBIs three times.

AS A FRESHMAN (2024): Named to the WCC All-Freshman Team … Garnered “Bronze” honors on the WCC Commissioner’s Honor Roll … Earned the everyday second baseman job as a true freshman by the third day of the season, making 49 starts there. Also made one start at shortstop and one at designated hitter for 51 total starts on the year … Batted .264 with eight doubles, a triple, 17 RBIs, 20 walks, four stolen bases and a .360 on-base percentage … Made his collegiate debut on Opening Day at Arizona State (Feb. 16) as the starting designated hitter … Got his first career hit(s) two days later against the Sun Devils (Feb. 18), going 2 for 3 with two walks, an RBI and a season-high four runs scored … After a slow start offensively (.189 average through March 12), he would lead all regular starters through the rest of the year with a .298 batting average and .403 on-base percentage (37 games) … His offensive rise started with a season-long nine-game hitting streak that raised his batting average by nearly 100 points, from .189 to .280. He slashed .448/.500/.517 during the streak with four multi-hit games, two doubles and an RBI … Tied for fourth on the team with 13 multi-hit games and also had two multi-RBI games … Was an achor for the Broncos on defense, only committing three errors all season in 231 total chances (.987 fielding percentage) while helping turn a team-high 29 double plays.

HIGH SCHOOL: Played his prep ball and graduated from Junipero Serra High School in San Mateo, Calif. … Ranked the No. 40 shortstop recruit in California, the No. 166 recruit overall in the state, and the No. 270 shortstop recruit in the nation by Perfect Game … Was a two-time all-West Catholic Athletic League honoree, earning first team honors as a junior (2022) and honorable mention accolades as a senior (2023) … Was also was named the WCAL Defensive Player of the Year in 2022 … Batted .333 with two home runs, seven doubles, 21 RBIs and a .912 OPS (including a .434 on-base percentage) in 28 games as a junior … Followed that up with a .309 average, six doubles, a home run, 14 RBIs and 13 stolen bases as a senior … Helped lead Serra HS to back-to-back appearances (and first round wins) in the CIF Central Coast Section Division II playoffs in 2022 and ’23 … Played in the Area Code Games in 2022. His Alpha Power team won the ETI Invitational and the WWBA Qualifier during the summer, where he was named MVP.

GET TO KNOW BEN: Majoring in Communication … Father, Tom, played football at Santa Clara from 1989-93 … Enjoys fishing in his free time.

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