Aloy wins SEC Player of the Week after trio of homers lifts Razorbacks to series win

Arkansas’ Kuhio Aloy was named SEC Player of the Week, the league announced Monday. The Razorbacks capped off a 3-1 week that included a midweek win over Northwestern State and a series win over the No. 17 Ole Miss Rebels.

Aloy finished with at least 2 hits in all four games as part of a 9-for-15 week. He also hit a home run in each of the three games against Ole Miss, including a game-tying shot in the series finale that traveled 469 feet before Christian Turner walked off the Rebels in the bottom of the ninth.

After seeing his batting average fall to a season-low .252 after the midweek game against Arkansas-Little Rock on April 7, Aloy is 21 for his last 46 (.456) and has raised his batting average to .314, just percentage points behind Damian Ruiz for the team lead.

Coach Dave Van Horn also rewarded Aloy for his recent hot streak, moving Aloy back up the order to fifth in the series finale against Ole Miss. Aloy had been hitting as low as seventh in the order.

Aloy becomes the third Razorback this season to win the award, following pitcher Colin Fisher and third baseman TJ Pompey.

The Razorbacks return to the field for the final home regular season series against No. 24 Oklahoma. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. Friday and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

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