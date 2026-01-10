Angelo State quarterback commits to Arkansas

Arkansas has added another piece to its quarterback room as Angelo State transfer Braeden Fuller, 6-foot-3 and 180 pounds, committed to the Hogs on Saturday.

The Floresville (Texas) native was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Trophy in 2024, given annually to the top player in Division II football and was also named the Lone Star Conference’s Player of the Year that season. Fuller played in eight games for the Rams this season and threw for 1,050 yards and 15 touchdowns with four interceptions. A calf injury in September slowed Fuller for the remainder of the season.

He is the 30th player to join the fold for Arkansas this transfer portal cycle.

Fuller is the second quarterback to join the Razorback program, joining Memphis transfer A.J. Hill.

Official Bio:

AWARDS:

2024 Harlon Hill Finalist

2024 First-Team All-Region

2024 LSC Offensive Player of the Year

2024 LSC First-Team All-Conference

2024

Started all 12 games for the Rams, throwing for 2,318 yards with 19 touchdowns and only two interceptions…Led the LSC in both passing yards and passing touchdowns…Added 678 yards on the ground with 10 rushing touchdowns…Was named the Lone Star Conference Offensive Player of the Year…Earned First-Team All-Region honors and was a finalist for the Harlon Hill Award…Earned LSC Offensive Player of the Week five times during the season.

2023

Appeared in eight games… Completed three passes for 40 yards and two touchdowns… Rushed for 47 yards and a touchdown off 14 carries.

2022

Redshirt Season.



High School

Week Three San Antonio Express News Offensive Player of the Week… Week 5 5A Built Ford Tough Player of the Week… District 15 5A-DII Offensive MVP… San Antonio First Team All-Area.

Personal

Son of Asa and Lara Fuller… Has two siblings, Asa and Cade, who also play for the Rams… Majoring in Kinesiology.

Other Arkansas Transfer Portal Additions

• DB Christian Harrison

• K Braeden McAlister and LS Adam Johnston

• OL Malachi Breland

• K Max Gilbert

• WR Jamari Hawkins

• LB Ja’Quavion Smith

• QB AJ Hill

• RB Sutton Smith

• RB Jasper Parker

• DL Carlon Jones

• DL Hunter Osborne

• DB Jahiem Johnson

• EDGE Jamonta Waller

• DB Shelton Lewis

• EDGE Khmori House

• Kentucky EDGE Steven Soles

• OL Adam Hawkes

• DB La’khi Roland

• TE Matt Adcock

• LB Phoenix Jackson

• DB Braydon Lee

• DB Tyler Scott

• WR Donovan Faupel

• OL Josiah Clemons

• OL Bryant Williams

• OL Terence Roberson Jr.

• LB Jeremy Evans

• TE Ty Lockwood

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.