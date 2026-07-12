Another Arkansas portal signee taken in MLB Draft

Arkansas portal commit and Santa Clara transfer Ben Cleary was drafted by the Cleveland Guardians on Sunday.

The Half Moon Bay (Calif.) native and incoming senior was tabbed Second Team All-WCC this season after slashing .358/.452/.500 in 176 at-bats with 63 hits, 10 doubles, 5 home runs, 30 runs batted in, 24 walks, 24 strikeouts and 8 stolen bases in 49 games for the Broncos.

Defensively, Cleary posted a .952 fielding percentage with 62 putouts and committed 9 errors.

Cleary is the second portal signee for Arkansas to hear his name called and joins Wills Maginnis, who was taken by the Boston Red Sox in the 11th round.

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