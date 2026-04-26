Arkansas 2026 NFL Draft recap
Four former Arkansas Razorbacks were selected in the seven-round 2026 NFL Draft over the weekend, and multiple others have inked undrafted free agent contracts.
Arkansas had the most players selected in a decade since a handful of Hogs were picked in 2016. With four Razorbacks drafted over the three days, the program now has had at least one selection in 31 consecutive drafts with multiple picks in 15 of the last 16 drafts.
CB Julian Neal
Selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 3rd round, 99th overall.
Story here.
RB Mike Washington Jr.
Selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 4th round, 122nd overall.
Story here.
OL Fernando Carmona Jr.
Selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 5th round, 142nd overall.
Story here.
QB Taylen Green
Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 6th round, 182nd overall.
Story here.
Undrafted Free Agent signings
• DL Cam Ball, Indianapolis Colts
• TE Rohan Jones, Los Angeles Rams
• OL Corey Robinson II, Cincinnati Bengals
• WR Raylen Sharpe, Indianapolis Colts
• LB Xavian Sorey Jr., Las Vegas Raiders
• DB Kani Walker, Buffalo Bills
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.