Arkansas 2026 NFL Draft recap

Four former Arkansas Razorbacks were selected in the seven-round 2026 NFL Draft over the weekend, and multiple others have inked undrafted free agent contracts.

Arkansas had the most players selected in a decade since a handful of Hogs were picked in 2016. With four Razorbacks drafted over the three days, the program now has had at least one selection in 31 consecutive drafts with multiple picks in 15 of the last 16 drafts.

CB Julian Neal

Selected by the Seattle Seahawks in the 3rd round, 99th overall.

Story here.

RB Mike Washington Jr.

Selected by the Las Vegas Raiders in the 4th round, 122nd overall.

Story here.

OL Fernando Carmona Jr.

Selected by the Tennessee Titans in the 5th round, 142nd overall.

Story here.

QB Taylen Green

Selected by the Cleveland Browns in the 6th round, 182nd overall.

Story here.

Undrafted Free Agent signings

• DL Cam Ball, Indianapolis Colts

Ball is headed to Indy! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/P2oyetb9nP — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 26, 2026

• TE Rohan Jones, Los Angeles Rams

Good luck in LA, Rohan! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/1IgBGotjCi — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 26, 2026

• OL Corey Robinson II, Cincinnati Bengals

C Rob sliding to Cincy! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/B36P32VUW9 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 26, 2026

• WR Raylen Sharpe, Indianapolis Colts

Go be great in Indy, Raylen! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/n1UzCgX9fB — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 26, 2026

• LB Xavian Sorey Jr., Las Vegas Raiders

Sorey is headed to Las Vegas! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/VGE2B0R7a7 — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 26, 2026

• DB Kani Walker, Buffalo Bills

Walker heading to Buffalo! 🐗 pic.twitter.com/peb95aFSLn — Arkansas Razorback Football (@RazorbackFB) April 26, 2026

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