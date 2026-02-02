Arkansas 2026 signee selected McDonald's All-American

Arkansas Razorbacks 2026 basketball signee JJ Andrews made the cut for the prestigious McDonald’s All-American list that was released on Monday.

Andrews was also recently named to midseason watch lists for the Naismith Trophy Boys’ High School Player of the Year Midseason Team and MaxPreps National Player of the Year.

Andrews, from Little Rock Christian, returned to the court in January after recovering from an injury sustained in early December. The 6-foot-6 wing is Arkansas’ consensus No. 1 player and 16th nationally per the Rivals Industry Ranking. He is averaging a double-double, 34 points and 16.8 rebounds, plus 3.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game.

Arkansas’ 2026 class currently ranked third nationally and first in the SEC.

