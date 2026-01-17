Arkansas adds former ACC quarterback

Clemson transfer quarterback Cade Trotter has committed to Arkansas, according to reports Friday. Trotter, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, is the 40th player to commit to the Razorbacks out of the transfer portal and has four years of eligibility remaining.

Official player bio:

2025: Contributed in a scout team role as a walk-on.

Before Clemson: Played his prep career at Highland Park High School in Dallas under coach Randy Allen.

Personal: Pre-business major … born Feb. 14, 2006.

Important transfer portal information:

The college football transfer portal will now have a single, 15-day window spanning from Jan. 2-16 during which players can officially enter. This is different from years past, when there was a portal window in early December and in the spring.

