Arkansas adds former Baylor, Fresno State linebacker out of transfer portal

Arkansas has signed former Baylor linebacker Phoenix Jackson, the school announced Thursday morning.

Jackson, a Modesto, California, native, appeared in just three games for the Bears last season. He tallied 11 total tackles and one quarterback hurry in that time.

Prior to his lone season at Baylor, Jackson played four years at Fresno State, the same school that Julian Neal came from last year.

In his career, Jackson has compiled 110 tackles, five sacks, five pass deflections, one forced fumble and three interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown in 2024.

Jackson will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Official Bio:

Previous School: Three-year letterwinner at Fresno State, which included a redshirt year in 2021 … Played in 34 games over his three years … 2024: Played in 11 games with 48 tackles, 6.5 for a loss, four sacks, one forced fumble, five QB hurries, two interceptions and four PBUs … Earned a 75.1 defensive rating from PFF, second-best on the Fresno State team, adding a team-leading 89.1 coverage grade, which was 15 points higher than the second-best rating on the roster … Had three tackles at Michigan, with a QB hurry … Had five stops and two hurries vs. Sacramento State … Had a tackle vs. NMSU … Finished with four stops at New Mexico … Had five tackles and half a stop for a loss at UNLV … Had four tackles with two sacks at Washington State … Had four tackles and a sack at Nevada … Had a stop and broke up a pass vs. SJSU … Went for a season-high nine tackles, including two for a loss, an interception and a forced fumble vs. Hawaii … Had four tackles and a pick vs. Colorado State … Had eight tackles and a sack at UCLA, breaking up a pass. 2023: Played in 12 games, totaling 33 tackles, 2.5 for a loss, one sack, an interception and a pass break-up … Had three tackles at Arizona State … Had three tackles, including half a stop for a loss vs. Nevada … Had a career-high 10 tackles at Utah State … Went for four stops vs. Boise, with an interception … Had four tackles at SJSU … Made a stop vs. New Mexico and had two stops at San Diego State … Had four tackles, including two for a loss and a sack vs. NMSU … Academic All-Mountain West. 2022: Played in 11 games with 18 tackles … Had a season-high four stops at Boise State and vs. Hawaii … Academic All-Mountain West. 2021: Redshirted season.

High School: Prepped at Central Catholic High School in Modesto, Calif. … Had 55 tackles, three TFLs and one sack as a senior … Returned an interception 45 yards and earned all-league … had 317 all-purpose yards as a senior with 260 receiving, totaling three TDs … Son of Phillip and Christina Jackson and has an older sibling, Phillip Jr. … Grandfather played baseball with the Seattle Mariners.