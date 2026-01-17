Skip to main content
Arkansas
Join Now

Arkansas adds more to secondary, signs JUCO safety

84308804_10218269737748095_2594598522426753024_nby: Kyle Sutherland32 minutes agoHawgBeat

Bakersfield (Calif.) Community College transfer defensive back Nsongbeh Ginyui, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds has signed with Arkansas, according to reports Friday.

Through 10 games this season, Ginyui logged 47 tackles, including 1 for loss, broke up 4 passes, plus forced and fumble and recovered it. He was selected First Team All-Conference by the California Community College Athletic Association.

For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.

You may also like