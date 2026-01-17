Arkansas adds more to secondary, signs JUCO safety

Bakersfield (Calif.) Community College transfer defensive back Nsongbeh Ginyui, 6-foot-1 and 195 pounds has signed with Arkansas, according to reports Friday.

Through 10 games this season, Ginyui logged 47 tackles, including 1 for loss, broke up 4 passes, plus forced and fumble and recovered it. He was selected First Team All-Conference by the California Community College Athletic Association.

