Arkansas adds SEC transfer guard out of portal

John Calipari made a splash out of the transfer portal on Tuesday as Georgia guard Jeremiah Wilkinson is transferring to Arkansas according to ESPN’s Jeff Borzello.

Arkansas will be the third school in three years for Wilkinson, who played at Cal before Georgia last season. While at Cal, he was on the ACC All-Freshman Team and was the Sixth Man of the Year.

Last season for the Bulldogs, Wilkinson put up 17.4 points per game and was a 41% field goal shooter with a 35.7% mark from deep.

Wilkinson is the second player to commit to Arkansas out of the transfer portal and replaces DJ Wagner, who hit the portal after two seasons in Fayetteville.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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Official Bio

• Recipient of the Joel and Wealthy Eaves Scholarship for 2025-26.

2025-26 Season Highlights:

• Logged playing time in 31 games, missing outings against Florida in Athens and at Oklahoma due to a shoulder injury.

• Started 21 games of the first 23 games of the season before coming off the bench for the campaign’s final eight outings after returning from his shoulder setback.

• Averaged a team-high 17.4 points per game, including 10 20-point outbursts and a trio of 30-point performances.

• Among SEC leaders, ranked No. 9 in scoring (17.4 ppg), No. 7 in 3-pointers per game (2.6 3FGs), No. 8 in 3-point percentage (.357) and No. 8 in steals (1.6 spg).

• Recorded three single-game tallies that rank among Georgia’s top-10 all-time – No. 3 3-point attempts (15 vs. St. Louis), No. 6 3-pointers (seven vs. Saint Louis) and No. 8 steals (six vs. Maryland Eastern Shore).

• Three of his season totals joined top-25 leaders ledgers for the Bulldogs – No. 7 in 3-point attempts (221), No. 9 in 3-pointers (79) and No. 25 in points (540).

• Collected six steals against Maryland Eastern Shore, one shy of equaling the Bulldogs’ single-game record.

• Scored 20 points in consecutive outings against Xavier, Clemson and Florida State, the first Bulldog to do so since Kario Oquendo in the 2021-22 campaign.

• Posted what was then the single-game scoring high of any Bulldog (31 points) against Auburn. Did much of his damage in the first half (18 points) and overtime (seven points).

• Upped his season high to 32 points against Ole Miss.

• After missing contests versus Florida in Athens and at Oklahoma, averaged 21.0 ppg in his first four games after returning to action at Kentucky.

• Scored 30 points in NCAA Tournament outing against Saint Louis, the fourth-most ever by a Bulldog in the “Big Dance.” Established UGA NCAA tourney records for 3-point takes and makes (7-of-15) versus the Billikens.

2024-25 Season Highlights:

• Logged playing time in 32 of Cal’s 33 games, including 14 starts.

• Named the ACC’s Sixth Man of the Year and to the ACC All-Rookie team after leading Cal offensively and scoring 17.0 points per game in 20 league outings.

• Tabbed the ACC Rookie of the Week three times – on Dec. 2, Jan. 27 and Feb. 10.

• Finished as the Bears’ second-leading scorer at 15.1 points while also contributing 1.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 0.8 steals in 27.4 minutes of playing time per contest.

• Recorded 25 double-figure scoring performances – including 18 of 20 ACC outings – and also produced 10 20-point outings and a pair of 30-point showings.

• Among ACC statistical leaders for all games finished the season ranked No. 16 in scoring (15.1 ppg) and No. 14 in 3-pointers (1.9 3FGpg).

• In stats for ACC leaders in conference games only, ranked No. 7 in scoring (17.0 ppg) and No. 11 in 3-pointers (2.1 3FGpg).

• Among freshmen, finished the season ranked second in the ACC and 12th nationally in scoring average.

• Enjoyed one of the most productive campaigns ever by a Cal freshman, with the second-most 20-point outings ever by a first-season Golden Bear behind only Shareef Abdur-Rahim. Among Cal freshmen, also ranked No. 3 in scoring average (15.1), No. 3 in 3-pointers (60), No. 5 in free throws (110) and No. 6 in field goals (157).

• Recorded season highs of 36 points and four assists against Notre Dame and six boards and five steals versus Stanford.

• After scoring just 11 points in Cal’s first four games, exploded for 23 against Air Force on Nov. 21.

• Over his final 28 outings after the Air Force outing, averaged 16.9 points.

• Named ACC Rookie of the Week on Dec. 2 after averaging 20.5 points and shooting 63.6 percent from the field against Sacramento State and Mercyhurst.

• Moved into the Golden Bears’ starting lineup on Jan. 22 against Florida State and started his final 14 outings, contributing 19.5 points during that span.

• Honored as ACC Rookie of the Week after averaging 24.0 points – including a 30-point outburst against Miami – in his first two starts of the season.

• Selected as ACC Rookie of the Week for a third time after contributing 17.5 points versus N.C. State and Wake Forest.

• Logged 52 minutes during Cal’s quadruple overtime setback at Notre Dame in the regular-season finale.

• Only DNP came against Stanford in the ACC Tournament due to a concussion.

High School Highlights:

• Played for The Skill Factory (TSF) in Atlanta during his final two seasons of high school, where he was coached by Trey Scotti as a junior and Rob Johnson as a senior.

• Rated as a consensus three-star prospect and ranked as the No. 30 combo guard in the Class of 2024 by 247Sports.com.

• As a senior, averaged 33.5 points, 5.2 boards and 4.8 assists while leading TSF to a 27-4 record.

• Scored a program-record 57 points during his senior season.

• As a junior, averaged 13.3 points, 2.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for TSF, which finished 20-9.

• Posted 18 double-figure scoring tallies, including a pair of 20-point performances and a season-high 30 points against Huntington Prep.

• One of six players on the 2022-23 TSF roster to sign Division I scholarships along with Kaden Cooper (Oklahoma), Rodrigo Farias (Iona), Donovan Rivers (Jacksonville), Lathan Sommerville (Rutgers) and Desmond White (Oregon State).

• Played at Hillgrove High School as a sophomore and Campbell High as a freshman.

• As a sophomore, averaged 16.8 points, 4.5 boards, 2.0 steals and 1.8 assists per game for Hillgrove’s Hawks.

• As a freshman, averaged 14.2 points, 3.8 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.5 steals per outing for Campbell’s Spartans.

Personal:

• Born March 28, 2006, Jeremiah is the son of Daniel Wilkinson and Seryna Muhammed and intends to major in Sport Management.