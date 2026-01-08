Arkansas adds to offensive line with Oregon State transfer, per report
The Arkansas football team has added another piece to its offensive line as it signed Oregon State offensive lineman Adam Hawkes, according to multiple reports.
Hawkes took a visit to Arkansas earlier this week. He is the 18th player to join the Razorbacks and Ryan Silverfield in this year’s cycle.
A Harriman, Utah, native, Hawkes played in six games and started two in 2025. Coming out of high school in the class of 2024, he was a three-star recruit and the No. 28 player in the state of Utah.
According to Pro Football Focus, Hawkes had a 63.1 offensive grade, was 55.5 in pass blocking and 64.9 in run blocking. He projects to play tackle at Arkansas.
Hawkes will have three years of eligibility remaining.
Official Bio:
2025 (REDSHIRT FRESHMAN)
• Played in six games, making two starts against Lafayette and at Washington State
• Saw action on 209 snaps
2024 (FRESHMAN)
• Did not play. Redshirted
MOUNTAIN RIDGE HIGH SCHOOL
• Letterwinner for head coach Mike Meifu
• Helped Mountain Ridge to a 7-3 record as a senior
• All-Region selection his senior season
• Initially saw action as a defensive end at Mountain Ridge and moved to offensive tackle as a senior
• Also lettered in track and field, competing in the discus and shot put. Placed sixth in state in discus in 2023
PERSONAL
• Born in Layton, Utah
• Son of Jennifer and Matthew Hawkes
• Has three sisters: Summer, Tagan and Cassie
• Has three brothers: Austin, Bryson and Sterling
• Father, Matthew, placed football at Missouri as a linebacker. Grandfather, Thomas, played as a linebacker at Utah
• Majoring in business administration
• Would like to go into engineering after his playing career
• Enjoys snowmobiling in his spare time
• Chose Oregon State “because it is a great place to lock in and grow. It feels like home.”