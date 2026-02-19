Arkansas aiming to stay red hot in Opening Weekend at Bogle Park

The Arkansas softball team will finally get to play in front of the home crowd this weekend as the Hogs look forward to hosting the Razorback Invitational at Bogle Park Feb. 20-22.

All eight of Arkansas’ victories have been via run rule, outscoring opponents by an incredible 102-13 with the lone blemish being a two-run loss to Virginia during Opening Weekend, a squad the Hogs throttled 17-1 a day prior.

“I think that all three phases have been clicking for most of the nine games we have played and it is certainly exciting just to kind of see us gel and execute at a high level in all aspects of the game,” Associate Head Coach Matt Meuchel said.

The Hogs will host Northwestern and preseason Ohio Valley Conference favorite Southeast Missouri State for three games a piece over the weekend. Arkansas has won its past nine home openers and are 9-1 under head coach Courtney Deifel since 2016.

Decisions, Decisions

Courtney Deifel mentioned that it is a ‘great problem‘ having to decide which star player between Reagan Johnson or Dakota Kennedy bats in the leadoff spot. However, it is even more difficult to finalize a lineup when your entire nine – and beyond – are capable of coming through.

As a team, the seventh-ranked Hogs are one of five squads across the country batting over .400 (currently at .430) and are third in the nation, second in the SEC behind Oklahoma. They also rank in the top 10 nationally in on-base percentage, RBIs per game and scoring, slugging percentage, strikeout-to-walk ratio and top 15 in total hits (105).

13 players who have appeared in at least five games are batting over .300, six everyday starters are hitting over .400 and two – freshman Brinli Bain and Cal transfer Tianna Bell – are currently sitting at .556 and .516, respectively.

“It is tough, there is so many people who are doing well, offensively, defensively and in the circle so I think that’s the biggest challenge at this point,” Muechel said of deciding who will be in the lineup. “Certainly we had a lot of body of work through the course of the fall and early in the spring as far as making those decisions but when they’re given opportunities or don’t see their name in the starting lineup I don’t know that I have been around a lot of teams that have had this much early production.”

Another positive of getting far ahead in games is providing others opportunities to get game experience.

“Fortunately with the ability to score a lot of runs and outdistance ourselves we have kind of been able to give other people repeated at-bats that maybe weren’t in the starting lineup that day. I don’t know that we have had a roster that is quite this deep as far as those options in those mid-range spots, and on the backside.”

Meuchel, who oversees the defense, has been on Deifel’s staff for all but her first season and the Hogs have had six top-six finishes for single season fielding percentage under his watch, including last spring when they finished first nationally with a .984 percentage and tied Florida Atlantic for the least amount of errors (24).

Currently through 10 games in 2026, Arkansas is tied for 11th in the country with a .985 fielding percentage with three errors committed.

Things To Know About The Weekend

SCHEDULE

SEMO – Friday, 1:30 p.m. CT

Northwestern – Friday, 4 p.m. CT

Northwestern – Saturday, 1:30 p.m. CT

SEMO – Saturday, 4 p.m. CT

Northwestern – Sunday, 10 a.m. CT

SEMO – Sunday, 12:30 CT

Click here for information on live stats and more. The Sunday games will air on SEC Network+

OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

Northwestern RHP Marina Mason: 5 GP, 2.67 ERA, 18.1 IP, 17 H, 7 ER, 11 BB, 22 K

Northwestern RHP Signe Dohse: 6 GP, 0.00 ERA, 16 IP, 10 H, 0 ER, 6 BB, 12 K

Northwestern INF Grace Nieto: .400/.485/.600, 30 AB, 7 R, 12 H, 1 2B, 1 3B, 1 HR, 7 RBI, 6 BB, 3 K

Northwestern OF Kelsey Nader: .355/.375/.387, 31 AB, 5 R, 11 H, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 0 BB, 5 K

Northwestern OF Kaylie Avvisato: .321/.406/.607, 28 AB, 6 R, 9 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 10 RBI, 4 BB, 6 K

Northwestern C Emma Raye: .320/.433/.640,25 AB, 5 R, 8 H, 2 2B, 2 HR, 3 RBI, 3 BB, 5 K

Northwestern UTL Kate Renschen: .600/.667/.1.800, 5 AB, 3 R, 3 H, 2 HR, 5 RBI, 1 BB, 1 K

SEMO RHP Maddie Carney: 6 GP, 5.44 ERA, 27 IP, 44 H, 21 ER, 7 BB, 15 K

SEMO OF Madison Winkler: .419/.438/.484, 31 AB, 3 R, 13 H, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 1 BB, 3 K

SEMO INF Kamden Hutton: .391/.438/.484, 31 AB, 4 R, 9 H, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 5 BB, 2 K

SEMO INF Brooklyn Saysoff: .364/,440/.364, 22 AB, 4 R, 9 H, 1 2B, 3 RBI, 3 BB

