Arkansas announces signing of five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr.

Arkansas officially announced the signing of five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr. on Wednesday morning.

Smith had already signed his letter of intent during a ceremony at St. Paul Catholic IV, his high school, on April 27. He had been committed to Arkansas since February.

Ranked the No. 3 player in the nation according to the Rivals Industry Ranking, Smith chose Arkansas over a plethora of schools, including Duke, Georgetown, Kentucky, Syracuse and Indiana, which in addition to Arkansas rounded out his top six.

Jordan Smith Jr. is officially an Arkansas Razorback. ✍️🐗 pic.twitter.com/Lf5suTcCOp — Arkansas Men’s Basketball 🐗 (@RazorbackMBB) May 20, 2026

Smith is the top prospect in the state of Virginia and has a plethora of high school awards to his name, such as the Naismith High School Player of the Year, Gatorade Player of the Year both in the state of Virginia and nationally and the MaxPreps Player of the Year, among others.

ALSO READ: Miikka Muurinen officially signs with Arkansas

The incoming freshman led the Panthers to a 33-2 record and their fourth state championship in five years and averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game on shooting splits of 56/36.9/72.4%.

Smith was a McDonald’s All-American and shared the floor in that game with fellow Arkansas signee JJ Andrews. In that contest, he finished with 15 points on 6-of-12 shooting and added six boards and four assists.

He also played in the Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, Oregon, and put up 13 points and five rebounds in 25 minutes of action for Team USA. He played against another fellow signee in five-star Abdou Toure, who scored 19 points with six rebounds, five blocks and an assist in 25 minutes.

Jordan Smith Jr. official Arkansas Bio

Jordan Smith Jr.

6-2, 200, SG

Washington, D.C. / Paul IV Catholic HS

• 2026 Gatorade National Player of the Year

• 2026 MaxPreps National Player of the Year

• 2026 Naismith Boys High School Player of the Year Trophy

• 2026 Sporting News High School Boys Basketball Player of the Year

• 2026 USA TODAY Sports Boys Basketball Player of the Year

Outlet Overall Rank Position Rank State Rank Stars 247Sports #2 #1 CG #1 VA 5 Star ESPN #2 #1 SG #1 VA 5 Star On3 Industry #2 #1 SG #1 VA 5 Star 247Composite #3 #1 CG #1 VA 5 Star On3 Rivals #5 #2 SG #1 VA 5 Star

• 2026 McDonald’s All-American … Had 15 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals

• 2025 Nike Hoops Summit (American Team) … Had 13 points and 5 rebounds

• 2026 Jordan Brand Classic selection

• 2026 first team All-American by MaxPreps, USA Today, Sporting News and Naismith Awards

• 2026 MaxPreps Virginia High School Basketball Player of the Year

• 2026 Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I Player of the Year

• 2026 All-Met Boys Basketball Player of the Year

• Two-time MaxPreps All-American (first team in 2026 and third team in 2025)

• MaxPreps National Junior of the Year as well as MaxPreps Sophomore All-American (third team) and MaxPreps Freshman All-America (honorable mention)

• Three-time Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association Division I All-State (2nd team in 2024, 1st team 20205, 1st team 2026).

• As a senior, averaged 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3-point range and 72.4 percent from the free throw line, leading Paul VI to both the Washington Catholic Athletic Conference and the Virginia Independent School Athletic Association Division I tournament championships.

• Led the Panthers to a pair of MaxPreps national titles … As a senior Paul VI went 33-3 record for finish #1 in the final poll and, as a sophomore, Paul VI went 33-2 to finish first as well … Paul VI finished ninth in the MaxPreps national ranking in Smith’s freshman year, going 31-4, and a 10th as a junior, going 27-6 … Paul VI also went to the Chipotle National Championships in 2023, 2024, 2025 and 2026, including the championship game in 2024.

• Guided Paul VI to three Virginia Independent Schools Athletic Association state titles and a record of 124-15 during that span, including a record of 64-1 in WCAC games Smith suited up for.

• Finished eighth in scoring on the Nike EYBL circuit with 20.4 points and was 6th in assists with 4.2 per game. He also averaged 7.4 rebounds and 1.8 blocked shots for Team Takeover.

TEAM USA

• Won gold medals at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup and the 2024 FIBA U17 World Cup).

• Represented Team USA at 2026 USA Nike Hoop Summit Team, 2025 USA Men’s U19 National Team and 2024 USA Men’s U17 National Team.

• 2026: At the 2026 Nike Hoop Summit in Portland, recorded 13 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3FG, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 25 minutes as USA defeated World 102-100 in OT.

• 2025: Won the gold medal at the 2025 FIBA U19 Men’s World Cup in Lausanne, Switzerland … The USA went 7-0 and Smith Jr. averaged 8.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 18.3 minutes per game … Named to the 2025 USA Men’s U19 National Team after seven days of training camp in Colorado Springs .. Attended the 2025 USA Men’s Junior National Team April minicamp in San Antonio.

• 2024: Attended the 2024 Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp in Colorado Springs … Earned a gold medal with the 2024 USA Men’s U17 National Team at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul, Turkey.

• 2023: Attended the 2023 Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp in Colorado Springs … Participated in training camp for the 2023 USA Men’s U16 National Team.

• 2022: Competed at the 2022 Men’s Junior National Team October minicamp in Colorado Springs.

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