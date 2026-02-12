Arkansas assistant coach headed to NFL, per report

Arkansas defensive line coach Marion Hobby is headed to the NFL and expected to join the Indianapolis Colts staff for the same position, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Wednesday.

Hobby was most recently a defensive analyst at Tennessee under Josh Heupel before being hired by new head football coach Ryan Silverfield, but also has an extensive history in the NFL having worked for the New Orleans Saints (2006-07), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019-2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2021-2024).

The Irondale, Arizona, native played for Johnny Majors at Tennessee in the late eighties and was selected 74th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1990 NFL Draft.

The Hobby File

Birthdate: Nov. 7, 1966

Hometown: Irondale, Ala.

High School: Shades Valley HS (Ala.)

College: Tennessee, 1990

Family: Wife – Constance; Daughters – Maria, Mariah, Camille

Coaching Experience

1995 UT Martin – Strength & Conditioning Coach

1996-97 Louisiana-Lafayette – Defensive Tackles/S&C Coach

1998 Tennessee – Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach

1999-2004 Ole Miss – Defensive Line

2005 Clemson – Defensive Ends

2006-07 New Orleans Saints – Defensive Ends

2008-10 Duke – Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line

2011-16 Clemson – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Ends

2017-18 Jacksonville Jaguars – Defensive Line

2019-20 Miami Dolphins – Defensive Line

2021-24 Cincinnati Bengals – Defensive Line

2025 Tennessee – Defensive Analyst

Playing Experience

1986-89 Tennessee

1990 Minnesota Vikings

1990-92 New England Patriots

