Arkansas assistant coach headed to NFL, per report
Arkansas defensive line coach Marion Hobby is headed to the NFL and expected to join the Indianapolis Colts staff for the same position, according to a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz on Wednesday.
Hobby was most recently a defensive analyst at Tennessee under Josh Heupel before being hired by new head football coach Ryan Silverfield, but also has an extensive history in the NFL having worked for the New Orleans Saints (2006-07), Jacksonville Jaguars (2017-2018), Miami Dolphins (2019-2020) and Cincinnati Bengals (2021-2024).
The Irondale, Arizona, native played for Johnny Majors at Tennessee in the late eighties and was selected 74th overall by the Minnesota Vikings in the 1990 NFL Draft.
The Hobby File
Birthdate: Nov. 7, 1966
Hometown: Irondale, Ala.
High School: Shades Valley HS (Ala.)
College: Tennessee, 1990
Family: Wife – Constance; Daughters – Maria, Mariah, Camille
Coaching Experience
1995 UT Martin – Strength & Conditioning Coach
1996-97 Louisiana-Lafayette – Defensive Tackles/S&C Coach
1998 Tennessee – Assistant Strength & Conditioning Coach
1999-2004 Ole Miss – Defensive Line
2005 Clemson – Defensive Ends
2006-07 New Orleans Saints – Defensive Ends
2008-10 Duke – Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Line
2011-16 Clemson – Co-Defensive Coordinator/Defensive Ends
2017-18 Jacksonville Jaguars – Defensive Line
2019-20 Miami Dolphins – Defensive Line
2021-24 Cincinnati Bengals – Defensive Line
2025 Tennessee – Defensive Analyst
Playing Experience
1986-89 Tennessee
1990 Minnesota Vikings
1990-92 New England Patriots
Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.