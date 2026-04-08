Arkansas assistant coach expected to join Michael Malone’s staff at North Carolina

Arkansas assistant coach Chuck Martin is moving on from the Razorbacks and headed to Chapel Hill to coach under new Tar Heels head coach Michael Malone, Jon Rothstein reported on Wednesday.

Martin has been with the Razorback program for two seasons and was among head coach John Calipari’s initial staff hires when he came to Arkansas in 2024. He served as the recruiting coordinator and followed the Head Hog from Kentucky, where he was with Calipari for the 2023-24 season.

Along with those two programs, Martin worked at Oregon in 2022-23 and South Carolina from 2017-22 and Indiana from 2014-17. He also coached at Manhattan with Malone from 1999-2000.

Martin is the second assistant coach in the Arkansas athletics department to head to Chapel Hill, as former football offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino did the same thing this past offseason.

Official Bio

Chuck Martin, who has more than 25 years of collegiate coaching experience, enters his second season as the Razorbacks’ assistant coach and recruiting coordinator.

Martin helped Arkansas reach the NCAA Sweet 16 in his first season in Fayetteville. In his two years at Arkansas, the Razorback recruiting classes have ranked among the nation’s top 10 thanks to snagging the top-rated point guard in the nation in both 2024 (Boogie Fland) and 2025 (Darius Acuff Jr.) classes.

Martin came to Arkansas after serving on Kentucky’s staff as assistant coach and recruiting coordinator for the 2023-24 season. With the Wildcats, Martin provided strategies to help advance the program while offering additional counsel on all aspects of the program, including recruiting, scouting, player development and special projects as assigned by the head coach. As recruiting coordinator, he managed official and unofficial visits and was responsible for all recruiting strategies for the program. His work paid off as Kentucky’s recruiting Class of 2024 was ranked #2 in the nation.

Prior to Kentucky, Martin served as an assistant coach on Dana Altman’s staff at Oregon (2022-23), where he worked with first team All-Pac-12 pick N’Faly Dante and recruited the likes of McDonlad’s All-American Kwame Evans Jr., and Jermaine Couisnard. For his efforts, he was named one of the 50 most impactful high major assistants.

Martin spent five seasons (2017-22) on staff at South Carolina, serving as assistant coach for four seasons and his final season as associate head coach. With the Gamecocks, Martin helped develop 2018 Southeastern Conference Co-Defensive Player of the Year and first team All-SEC selection Chris Silva, who played for the Miami Heat in the NBA Finals, along with 2019 SEC Sixth Man of the Year Hassani Gravett, A.J. Lawson (Dallas Mavericks) and Justin Minaya (Portland Trailblazers).

From 2014-17, Martin was an assistant coach at Indiana, where he helped the Hoosiers to two NCAA Tournament berths and a Big Ten championship in 2016, featuring the likes of future NBA pros Thomas Bryant and Ogugua “OG” Anunoby

Martin spent a year (2013-14) as a scout with the Oklahoma City Thunder after he was head coach at Marist from 2008-13.

Martin first worked with Coach Calipari as assistant coach at Memphis from 2006-08. While at Memphis, the Tigers went 71-6, reaching the 2008 NCAA Championship game and having three players, including first overall pick Derrick Rose, selected in the 2008 NBA Draft.

Martin also had prior stops as an assistant coach at St. John’s (2004-06), Drexel (2001-04), UMass (2000-01) and Manhattan (1999-2000). At both Drexel and UMass, Martin served under current Razorback staffer and then head coach James “Bruiser” Flint.

Martin, who grew up in Bronx, N.Y., graduated from Monmouth with a bachelor’s degree in communications.

He and his wife, Lee, are the parents of daughter Ashley-Monet and sons Jordan and Justin.

MARTIN FILE

Born: June 28, 1969, in San Juan, Puerto Rico

Hometown: Bronx, N.Y. (St. Raymond’s HS)

Collegiate Playing Career: Champlain Junior College (1989-91); Monmouth (1991-93)

Alma Mater: Monmouth ‘93 (Communications)

Family: Wife, Lee. Children: Ashley-Monet, Jordan and Justin

COACHING CAREER

1999–00 Manhattan College (Assistant Coach)

2000–01 UMass (Assistant Coach)

2001–04 Drexel (Assistant Coach)

2004–06 St. John’s (Assistant Coach)

2006–08 Memphis (Assistant Coach)

2008–13 Marist (Head Coach)

2013-14 Oklahoma City Thunder (Scout)

2014–17 Indiana (Assistant Coach)

2017–21 South Carolina (Assistant Coach)

2021–22 South Carolina (Associate Head Coach)

2022–23 Oregon (Assistant Coach)

2023–24 Kentucky (Assistant Coach)

2024–pres. Arkansas (Assistant Coach – Recruiting Coordinator)