Arkansas assistant Matt Hobbs named pitching coach for USA Baseball National Team

Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs will be serve in the same role for the Stars Team at the USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Training Camp, it was announced on Thursday.

The training camp will be split into two teams – Stars and Stripes – that will compete in a series of exhibition games held June 27-July 4 in various locations across North Carolina. This is in preparation for the inaugural World Collegiate Baseball Championship July 11-15 in Taichung City, Taiwan.

Hobbs is currently in his eighth season as the Razorbacks’ pitching coach and has been a part of three College World Series appearances (2019, 2022, 2025) with the program.

Arkansas has had 30 pitchers drafted under Hobbs’ watch, including 22 in the first 10 rounds. He was named D1Baseball’ Assistant Coach of the Year in 2024, mentioned both a Golden Spikes and Dick Howser Trophy winner, as well as 12 All-Americans and two SEC pitchers of the year.

2026 Collegiate National Team Training Camp Staff

Dan Hartleb – Stars Manager

Matt Hobbs – Stars Pitching Coach

Jonathan Hernandez – Stars Assistant Coach

Tracy Smith – Stars Assistant Coach

Tom Walter – Stars Assistant Coach

Carlos Muñoz – Stars Bullpen Coach

Rick Eckstein – Stripes Manager

Brad Penny – Stripes Pitching Coach

Rick Ankiel – Stripes Assistant Coach

David Eckstein – Stripes Assistant Coach

Davin Pierre – Stripes Assistant Coach

Joe McGowan – Stripes Bullpen Coach

Mike Scioscia – Senior Advisor

Rob Shabansky – Technical Commissioner

2026 World Collegiate Baseball Championship Schedule

*all games will be played at Taichung City Intercontinental Stadium

Pool Play

Game 1: July 11 – USA vs. Korea – 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 2: July 11 – Chinese Taipei vs. Japan – 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

Game 3: July 12 – Japan vs. Korea – 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 4: July 12 – Chinese Taipei vs. USA – 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

Game 5: July 13 – Japan vs. USA – 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 6: July 13 – Korea vs. Chinese Taipei – 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

Semifinals

Game 7: July 14 – 2nd place vs. 3rd place – 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 8: July 14 – 1st place vs. 4th place – 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

Finals

Game 9: July 15 – Loser Game 7 vs. Loser Game 8 – 12:30 a.m. ET/12:30 p.m. local

Game 10: July 15 – Winner Game 7 vs. Winner Game 8 – 6:30 a.m. ET/6:30 p.m. local

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