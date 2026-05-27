Arkansas Athletic Director Hunter Yurachek 'concerned' and 'displeased with football kickoff times

Kickoff times for Arkansas‘ first three football games of the 2026 season were announced on Wednesday and athletic director Hunter Yurachek wasted no time in expressing displeasure.

Yurachek specifically took exception to the Hogs’ Sept. 12 matchup at Utah that is set to start at 9:15 p.m. CT (8:15 p.m. MST), then a quick turnaround to face Georgia at 11 a.m. CT on Sept. 19.

“I am extremely concerned and displeased about the recently released kickoff times for our football program in consecutive weeks this September and the impact it will have on the well-being of our student-athletes,” Yurachek wrote in a statement posted to X.

“..I have formally requested that the SEC office and ESPN aggressively pursue an alternative solution for one or both kickoff times during these consecutive weeks. The focus must be on the well-being of the game’s participants – not the bottom line of our media partner.”

Prior to these matchups, Arkansas will begin the Ryan Silverfield era at Razorback Stadium against North Alabama on Sept. 5 with kickoff set for 3:15 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.