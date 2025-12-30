Arkansas Athletics announces partnership with TheLinkU

Arkansas Athletics announced on Tuesday that it is partnering with TheLinkU to expand name, image and likeness opportunities for Razorback student-athletes.

TheLinkU provides opportunities for brands and donors, along with local businesses, to engage Arkansas Athletics to partner with athletes in multiple ways.

“Our partnership with TheLinkU makes us better in a number of ways very quickly,” Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics Hunter Yurachek said in a press release. “This helps our student-athletes with legitimate NIL opportunities – both locally and nationally – while also giving our fans and donors the opportunity to easily support our teams or specific athletes.”

TheLinkU will provide a portfolio of 30+ national brands and business that includes technology, finance, apparel and consumer good companies, which will be available to work with Arkansas athletes.

“We are incredibly excited to partner with Arkansas Athletics to build upon the momentum surrounding Razorback student-athletes,” said Austin Elrod, CEO of TheLinkU. “Arkansas possesses all the necessary elements to be elite in the NIL era: a passionate fan base, a powerful statewide brand and a connection to some of the world’s most successful businesses.

“Our NIL Ecosystem, led by our national partnership network, brings significant revenue opportunities that benefit student-athletes while providing alumni, fans and business leaders with meaningful ways to participate in the success of the program. Throughout this partnership, we will bring a relentless work ethic that focuses on adding real value to the Razorback network and community.”

