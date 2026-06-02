Arkansas Baseball 2027 Offseason Roster Tracker

With the book officially closed on the Arkansas baseball team’s 2026 campaign, coach Dave Van Horn has to put in work this offseason to retool the Razorbacks’ roster.

The college baseball transfer portal, which Arkansas has relied heavily upon in recent years to add quality starters and depth pieces, opened June 1 for all players and closes June 30.

Arkansas is expected to fill multiple holes ahead of the 2026 MLB Draft, which will likely see many Hogs selected — including ace Hunter Dietz, catcher Ryder Helfrick and shortstop Camden Kozeal, to name a few.

For the second season in a row, college teams will operate with 34 scholarships for baseball. It’s also the second year that “DSAs”, or Designated Student-Athletes, will be allowed. Players labeled as a DSA will not be counted towards roster limits as long as they are eligibile to play college sports. Who is given the DSA tag is not public information, however.

Something else to monitor is the NCAA’s proposed “five-for-five” model, which would grant players five years to play five seasons if enacted. If this is passed, it may throw another wrench into roster-building. Any players with former JUCO experience could gain more years of eligibility, as well, through the Diego Pavia rule.

With all of that said, below is a breakdown of the roster, including who the top draft prospects are, who is out of eligibility and who still has eligibility. The year classification for each player is based on what Arkansas Athletics lists them as on the official roster.

This is a fluid story that will be updated as roster changes are made. For the latest intel on Arkansas baseball roster news, subscribe to HawgBeat for access to The Trough premium message board.

Out of eligibility (4)

~ OF Maika Niu

No. 433 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ OF Zack Stewart

~ C Brendan Kleiman

~ LHP Parker Coil

Entered transfer portal (4)

~ LHP Joey Lorenzini

~ LHP Jacob Imoto

~ INF Cayden Mitchell

~ INF Tyler Holland

JUCO signees (1)

~ RHP Holden Hering – Sophomore, Weatherford College

2026 stats: 39.1 IP, 9 GS, 4.58 ERA, 34 K, 41 BB, 35 hits, 2-3 W/L

High school signees (11)

~ RHP Brody Crane – Freshman

~ LHP Trystan Newberry – Freshman

~ LHP/OF Hunter Rose – Freshman

No. 350 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ OF/RHP Lincoln Boyle – Freshman

~ OF/RHP Ty Burnham – Freshman

~ INF Spencer Browning – Freshman

~ INF Dylan Cheek – Freshman

~ C Max Holland – Freshman

No. 430 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ OF Judah Ota – Freshman

No. 292 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ UTL Jorvorskie Lane Jr. – Freshman

No. 306 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ INF/C Troy Fisher – Freshman

Position players with remaining eligibility (16)

~ 1B Reese Robinett – Redshirt Senior

~ OF Damian Ruiz – Redshirt Senior

No. 466 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ INF Nolan Souza – Senior

~ DH/OF Kuhio Aloy – Senior

No. 409 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ C Ryder Helfrick – Senior

No. 12 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ INF Camden Kozeal – Senior

No. 81 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ INF TJ Pompey – Senior

~ OF Brenton Clark – Redshirt Sophomore

~ C Carson Willis – Redshirt Sophomore

~ UTL Tye Briscoe – Sophomore

~ INF/RHP Carson Brumbaugh – Sophomore

~ INF/RHP Luke Cornelison – Sophomore

~ INF Alexander Peck – Sophomore

~ OF Christian Turner – Sophomore

~ C/UTL Carter Rutenbar – Sophomore

~ INF/OF Landon Schaefer – Sophomore

Pitchers with remaining eligibility (15)

~ RHP Cooper Dossett – Redshirt Senior

~ LHP Colin Fisher – Senior

No. 334 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ RHP Gabe Gaeckle – Senior

No. 49 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ LHP Ethan McElvain – Senior

No. 193 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ RHP Tate McGuire – Senior

~ RHP James DeCremer – Redshirt Junior

~ LHP Hunter Dietz – Redshirt Junior

No. 20 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ RHP Carson Wiggins – Junior

No. 107 in Over-Slot Baseball’s MLB Draft Top 500

~ RHP Steele Eaves – Junior

~ RHP Jackson Kircher – Junior

~ LHP Cole Gibler – Junior

~ RHP Mark Brissey – Sophomore

~ RHP Peyton Lee – Sophomore

~ RHP Jordan Martin – Sophomore

~ RHP Grant Wren – Redshirt Freshman