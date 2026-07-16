HawgBeat Baseball
Arkansas baseball assistant coach moving on
Arkansas baseball offensive analyst and first-base coach Hudson Polk is heading to the JUCO ranks to be the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Hutchinson Community College, the school announced Thursday.
Polk was a player at Arkansas before he joined the coaching staff in 2025. He was a student assistant that year and moved into the offensive analyst role ahead of the 2026 season.
While at Arkansas as a catcher, he hit three home runs and had 12 RBI over 35 games.
On the field last season, Polk served as the first base coach while incumbent first-base coach Bobby Wernes moved to third base.
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