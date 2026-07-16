Arkansas baseball assistant coach moving on

Arkansas baseball offensive analyst and first-base coach Hudson Polk is heading to the JUCO ranks to be the hitting coach and recruiting coordinator at Hutchinson Community College, the school announced Thursday.

Polk was a player at Arkansas before he joined the coaching staff in 2025. He was a student assistant that year and moved into the offensive analyst role ahead of the 2026 season.

Congrats, Huddy! Wishing you luck on the next step of your coaching career.@BlueDragonBSB got a good one! 🐉 pic.twitter.com/Ddcn2DOFuV — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) July 16, 2026

While at Arkansas as a catcher, he hit three home runs and had 12 RBI over 35 games.

On the field last season, Polk served as the first base coach while incumbent first-base coach Bobby Wernes moved to third base.

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