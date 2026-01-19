Arkansas baseball cracks Top 10 in third preseason poll

Arkansas baseball rounded out the Top 10 of the 2026 Baseball America preseason Top 25 that released on Monday.

The Hogs were also preseason ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game and No. 7 by D1Baseball.

The Razorbacks are coming off a run to the College World Series Semifinals and a 50-win season. Defending champion LSU comes in as No. 1 after winning the school’s second national title in three seasons.

Eleven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25, including six in the Top 10 (No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Mississippi State, No. 5 Auburn, No. 6 Georgia, No. 8 Texas and the No. 10 Razorbacks).

The Razorbacks return four players from the starting nine in Omaha a year ago: catcher Ryder Helfrick, first baseman Reese Robinett, infielder Cam Kozeal and outfielder/designated hitter Kuhio Aloy. Arkansas also return starter Gabe Gaeckle to anchor the rotation, among others.

The Razorbacks open the 2026 season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas against Oklahoma State on Feb. 13.

You can view the full Top 25 HERE.

