Arkansas Baseball Debuts At No. 4 in Perfect Game Preseason Rankings

Arkansas baseball starts the 2026 season at No. 4 in the Perfect Game Preseason rankings, it was announced Thursday.

The Razorbacks are coming off a run to the College World Series Semifinals and a 50-win season. Defending champion LSU comes in as No. 1 after winning the school’s second national title in three seasons.

Eight SEC teams ranked in the Top 25, including six in the Top 10 (No. 1 LSU, No. 3 Tennessee, No. 6 Mississippi State, No. 8 Texas and No. 10 Auburn).

The Razorbacks return four players from the starting nine in Omaha a year ago: catcher Ryder Helfrick, first baseman Reese Robinett, infielder Cam Kozeal and outfielder/designated hitter Kuhio Aloy. Arkansas also return starter Gabe Gaeckle to anchor the rotation, among others.

The Razorbacks open the 2026 season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas against Oklahoma State on Feb. 13.

You can view the full Top 25 HERE.

2026 Preseason College Baseball Top 25 📈https://t.co/M8pJBw6Qmx pic.twitter.com/k4EuJx1NQU — Perfect Game USA (@PerfectGameUSA) January 8, 2026

Dave Van Horn will meet with the media on Friday morning to preview the 2026 season.