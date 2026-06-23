Arkansas baseball lands former Freshman All-American

Arkansas earned the commitment of TCU transfer catcher Nolan Traeger, he announced on Instagram Tuesday.

The 2025 Freshman All-American slashed .287/.399/.414 in 157 at-bats with 45 hits, 8 doubles, 4 home runs, 34 runs batted in, 25 walks and 24 strikeouts across 46 games. Traeger also posted a .933 fielding percentage behind the plate with just three errors.

A source told HawgBeat that Traeger visited Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas, but the Razorbacks were able to win out in his recruitment out of the transfer portal. He is the 11th to commit to Arkansas out of the transfer portal.

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Player Profile

Career Honors

• 2025 USA Baseball Collegiate National Team Invite

• 2025 Second-team Perfect Game Freshman All-American

• 2025 Second-team All-Big 12 Conference

• 2025 Big 12 All-Freshman Team

2025 (Freshman)

Started 43 games as part of 47 games played on the year… made 42 starts behind the plate and one start as the designated hitter… also appeared in two games as a pinch hitter and two as a defensive replacement… ranked third on the team with a .327 average… totaled 52 hits on the year including eight doubles, three triples and three home runs… drove in 17 runs, drew 21 walks and stole two bases… recorded 14 multi-hit games and four multi-RBI contests… recorded a base hit in 37 games and reached safely in 43… posted a .995 fielding percentage and led the team with three pick-offs… reached safely in his first 18 career games… homered for his first career hit in his collegiate debut at San Diego (Feb. 15)… went 2-for-3 with a double, a home run and two RBIs against Michigan (Feb. 21) at Globe Life Field… collected two hits in his lone game played in the Southern Miss series (March 2)… hit .357 (5-for-14) with two doubles in the sweep of Fresno State (March 7-9)… tallied two hits in two games played against Arizona State (March 15-16)… went 2-for-3 with a run scored at Dallas Baptist (March 18)… tripled and drove in a career-high four runs in the series opener at Texas Tech (March 21)… had two hits each in the final two games of the Texas Tech series (March 22-23)… went 2-for-6 in the midweek series sweep of UTRGV (March 25-26)… had two hits and RBI in the Houston series (March 28-30)… recorded two hits and scored three runs in the sweep of Kansas (April 11-13)… tallied two hits in all three games at UCF (April 17-19), hitting .545 (6-for-11) in the series… went 2-for-4 with two RBIs in the series-opener against Baylor (April 25)… had a pinch-hit, RBI-single against UT Arlington (April 29)… had a hit in all three games at Arizona (May 2-4)… hit a three-run home run in the opening game against Cincinnati (May 9)… recorded two more hits in the Cincinnati series (May 10-11)… collected six hits in the Utah series (May 15-17)… had four hits in the Big 12 Tournament (May 22-24)… stretched his hitting streak to 14 with a base hit against USC (May 30) in the NCAA Corvallis Regional… drew three walks against Oregon State (May 31) in the final game of the season.

High School

Played varsity baseball at Concordia Lutheran… two-time USA Baseball National Team participant (2021 15U National Team; 2023 18U National Team)… ranked as the No. 18 and No. 2 catcher in the state of Texas by Perfect Game… was ranked as the No. 15 catcher nationally by Perfect Game… ranked by Baseball America as the No. 89 overall prospect for the 2024 MLB Draft… was a four-time first-team all-district performer… selected as the district MVP and the Texas Private High School MVP as a senior… honored as a first-team all-state performer three times… three-time member of the state all-tournament team… hit .360 with five home runs, 22 RBIs and five home runs as a senior… is a two-time Perfect Game All-American.

Personal

Parents are James and Erin… has two brothers, Jax and Reid… brother, Jax, played baseball and earned his degree at TCU.

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