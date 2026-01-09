Arkansas Baseball Notebook: Showtime for Gaeckle, Position Battles

Arkansas begins spring preparations for the 2026 season next Monday ahead of Opening Day in February. Coach Dave Van Horn gave his thoughts ahead of his 24th season at the helm of Arkansas baseball.

Gabe Gaeckle: No more Bullpen

Gaeckle is in a similar position he was in 12 months ago. Coming off a stellar freshman season in 2024 where he pitched to a 2.32 ERA out of the bullpen, he made the Perfect Game First-Team All-American in the preseason as a reliever. This year, he’s made the Second-Team also as a reliever after starting the year in the bullpen. With this being the year he’s eligible for the MLB Draft, Van Horn wants Gaeckle to fulfill his full potential as a starter and turn himself into a top draft pick.

“It would be big for our team mentally that we knew that he was a guy that we all know he is,” Van Horn said. “His stuff is brilliant, honestly. I’d say that that’s the guy. No more bullpen. Let’s go. It’s your time. That’s the way I feel about it.”

Chance For History At Shortstop

There hasn’t been much in the 23 years that Van Horn hasn’t seen as the head coach, but through the years, he’s never had a true freshman as the team’s starting shortstop. The list of names is long: Scott Hode, Matt Willard, Tim Smalling, Ben Tschepikow, Tim Carver, Brett McAfee, Michael Bernal, Jax Biggers, Casey Martin, Jalen Battles, John Bolton and Wehiwa Aloy, all had played college baseball before taking over for Van Horn at short.

For the first time, a true freshman is in the running. Carson Brumbaugh was a Top-80 recruit coming out of high school and generated serious MLB draft buzz before opting to come to campus. A serious two-way player, Brumbaugh hit .300 in the fall at the plate and also hit up to 97 miles an hour with the fastball on the mound, according to unofficial stats kept by the media.

Because of the potential position battle brewing with transfer TJ Pompey at shortstop, it’s unlikely that the Razorbacks will see Brumbaugh contribute much on the mound this year.

“We’re not going to try and stress him out doing both,” Van Horn said. “He’s a young player at a primo position, so to speak. A very demanding position. A lot of throws are being made there. Turning double-plays, relay throws, just regular groundballs, double-play balls. There’s a lot on the arm there. Got to take care of him. Want him healthy the whole season.”



Van Horn Takes Playful Jab at All-American Snub

Arkansas only had two preseason Perfect Game All-Americans: Gaeckle and outfielder Maika Niu. Catcher Ryder Helfrick was left off the list all together in favor of Georgia Tech’s Vahn Lackey, Texas’ Carson Tinney and Cincinnati’s Jack Natili. You be the judge based on their 2025 stats.

Vahn Lackey (First Team): .347/.421/.500, 6 HR

Carson Tinney (Second Team, 2025 at Notre Dame): .348/.498/.753, 17 HR

Jack Natili (Third Team): .338/.451/.556, 9 HR

Ryder Helfrick: .305/.420/.616, 15 HR

“You’ve seen the bat get better and better since he walked in the door to now one of our best hitters,” Van Horn said. “One of the best catchers in the country, even though Perfect Game forgot about him when they put the catchers out the other day. This is the way I look at it, you’ve got time to change people’s minds, so to speak. Great leader. Really good pitch caller. Thrower. Catcher. Great teammate. What more could you want?”

Other Injury Tidbits

Nolan Souza (torn labrum):

DVH: “I don’t even know if he’s 80%. We’ll see. But I think he’ll be ready sometime during the season. I hope it’s the first half. I know that he’s probably, in his mind, going to be 100% Feb. 13. We’re going to let that evolve. We’ll see how it goes. If he’s not quite ready to throw like that, maybe we can DH him or do some other things if he’s earned that spot. It’s hard to answer that question right now.

Brenton Clark (shoulder):

DVH: “He tried to get through it but it kind of got to the point where he couldn’t really recover without surgery. We just said, ‘Hey, let’s get it fixed’ and just get ready for next year [2027] unfortunately.”

More on Clark here.

Kuhio Aloy (sickness):

DVH: “He had some mono there at the end of the summer, he came in and then he got sick. Honestly, now he’s getting over the flu. I mean, the poor kid’s been punched three or four times since the season ended last year, and hopefully he’s done with all that stuff and we can get him healthy. He hasn’t been around the building for a little while because of that. He’s back.”

The Razorbacks open the 2026 season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas against Oklahoma State on Feb. 13.

Transfer portal season is here and there is no better time to subscribe to HawgBeat. For the entire month of January, all new subscribers get 50% off of annual subscriptions. Visit our homepage to sign up today! This also includes complete access to On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.



