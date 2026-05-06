Arkansas baseball postseason projection update

The college baseball postseason is just around the corner, as the Diamond Hogs have just two weekend series remaining before tournament play starts.

Arkansas got a big series win last weekend when Ole Miss came to town, capped off by a two-run walk-off home run by Christian Turner to give the Hogs their second win of the weekend.

Now, a home series against Oklahoma and road series at Kentucky are the only games separating the Hogs from postseason play. First up is a trip to Hoover, Alabama, to play in the SEC Tournament before Selection Monday, when they’ll find out their seed and path to Omaha.

Both D1Baseball and Baseball America released their postseason projections on Tuesday, and have the Hogs going on the road for the regionals to Tallahassee, Florida, to play in Florida State’s regional.

Both outlets’ projections have Arkansas as the 2-seed. Florida State, obviously, is the one-seed, though D1Baseball has Florida State as the 13 overall seed while Baseball America has the Seminoles as the 10 overall seed. The former has Arkansas as the 20th overall seed and the latter has the Hogs at 23.

Behind those two, D1Baseball has East Carolina as the three-seed and North Florida as the four-seed. The Pirates are where Arkansas grabbed last year’s ace, Zach Root, out of the transfer portal from.

Baseball America has Michigan as the three-seed and Pennsylvania as the four. Arkansas has faced off against Michigan twice in the last three years at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, in the early part of the season. The Hogs beat the Wolverines 4-3 in 2024 and grabbed an 8-6 win in 2025.

Should the Hogs advance out of that regional, the destination could be two separate places, according to the projections. Baseball America has Tallahassee paired with Kansas, which houses Kansas, Oregon, Kentucky and Wright State, while D1Baseball has it paired with Texas, which houses the Longhorns, Miami (FL), Western Carolina and Tarleton State.

Arkansas and Oklahoma will start their three-game series on Friday. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. and the game will stream on SEC Network+.

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