Arkansas baseball returning to Globe Life Field in 2027

For the fourth consecutive season and sixth time overall, the Arkansas baseball team will play at Globe Life Field in Arlington (Texas) in 2027.

The Razorbacks were announced on Tuesday as one of six squads that will play in the Amegy Bank College Baseball Series from February 26-28, which is the second week of the regular season, plus the Hogs will again play Tarleton State on March 1 to wrap up the weekend slate. They will join Baylor, Iowa, Oklahoma State, Oregon, and Oregon State. Matchups and game times will be released at a future date.

Arkansas finished 3-1 at Globe Life in the Shriners Children’s College Showdown to open the 2026 season, dropping a one run game to TCU and took wins over Oklahoma State, Texas Tech, and Tarleton State.

Since competing for the first time at Globe Life Field in 2021, Arkansas owns a 12-4 overall record.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1 and then get 50% off your first year for new members, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.