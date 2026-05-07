Arkansas basketball expected to host center on visit

Arkansas basketball is set to host center Maper Maker, according to multiple sources.

Maker played for Bella Vista Prep in California and was a four-star prospect in the class of 2025, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Coming out of high school, he held offers from Arizona State and Oregon. He played this last season for AUNZ Prep in Australia.

Earlier this year, the team played in a three-day showcase in Mesa, Arizona, and Maker scored 35 points in a win over Arizona Compass.

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