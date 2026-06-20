Inside two new Arkansas offers to 2028 prospects

Arkansas basketball coach John Calipari extended two new offers to prospects in the class of 2028 this week.

College coaches can now directly contact class of 2028 prospects (high school sophomores) since June 15. A source told HawgBeat that Calipari contacted shooting guard Isaiah Hamilton and Liam Mitakaro this week to extend the offers while they are in the U17 World Cup Training Camp with the Canadian National Team.

While the class of 2028 is still a long way off — we’re still waiting for the final 2026 roster to take shape at Arkansas — HawgBeat took a look at what the two new offers mean for the Razorbacks.

Taking a closer look at Isaiah Hamilton

Hamilton is ranked the No. 6 player in the class of 2027 according to Rivals. The Toronto, Ontario, native plays for Monteverdi Academy and also has offers from Villanova, Syracuse, Oregon, St. Bonaventure and Louisiana.

Watching the film, Hamilton’s ranking is justified. He’s listed at 6-foot-6 and 170 pounds, and he’s a true three-level scorer. He’s listed as a shooting guard, but his frame seems to suggest if he adds a little more bulk in the next few years — which isn’t out of the question — he could slide down and play the small forward spot as well.

Hamilton’s length and hops allow him to live above the rim, and he’s also got solid ball-handling skills that allow him to drive in traffic and get to the rim, where he can use his size to finish. Watch the video below and you’ll see the athleticism fly off the screen.

Taking a closer look at Liam Mitakaro

Mitakaro is the No. 26 player in the class according to Rivals and is a four-star prospect. UCLA, Oregon, Arizona State, Ole Miss and others have also extended offers to him.

One coach described to HawgBeat that Mitakaro’s game as similar to Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who played for Calipari at Kentucky. The No. 2 point guard in the class of 2028, he’s crafty and is really good at creating space to get his shot off. He’s capable of shooting the three, but his bread and butter is in the midrange game.

As a point guard, he’s also efficient at finding his teammates and getting them the ball right where it needs to go to get the most efficient shot possible.

It’s Also worth noting that Mitakaro plays for Bella Vista Prep, which is the same school that 2027 five-star big and Arkansas target Paul Osaruyi plays for. Arkansas had tried to get Osaruyi to reclassify to the class of 2026, but he opted to stay in the high school ranks for one more year. He’s working on setting a visit to Arkansas soon.

Other Arkansas offers in the class of 2028

In addition to the two new offers extended this week, Arkansas also has 2028 offers out to four-star point guard Brady Pettigrew from Bolingbrook, Illinois, and four-star forward Anthony Spratt out of Benton.

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