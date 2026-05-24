Arkansas basketball gets commitment from center

Arkansas grabbed a commitment from center Maper Maker on Sunday, he announced on social media on Sunday afternoon.

Maker took an official visit to Arkansas the weekend of May 7. He also took visits to Syracuse and Memphis.

Maker played for Bella Vista Prep in California and was a four-star prospect in the class of 2025, according to the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Coming out of high school, he held offers from Arizona State and Oregon. He played this last season for AUNZ Prep in Australia.

Earlier this year, the team played in a three-day showcase in Mesa, Arizona, and Maker scored 35 points in a win over Arizona Compass.

Maker projects as an end-of-the-bench piece for next year’s roster.

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