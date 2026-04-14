Arkansas basketball gets first transfer portal commitment

The Arkansas basketball team has landed its first transfer portal commitment of the cycle in Furman big man Cooper Bowser.

Bowser’s commitment comes after he took an official visit to Fayetteville on Monday. The Sunrise Christian Academy alum will have one year of eligibility remaining.

Last season, Bowser averaged 13.8 points and 5.9 rebounds per game for a Furman team that made the NCAA Tournament. He’s a 76.6% field goal shooter and is a 62.2% shooter from the charity stripe.

Against UConn in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Bowser had nine points, five rebounds and four assists.

Bowser was named to the SoCon All-Defensive Team in the 2024-25 season after he blocked 57 shots and had 26 steals as a sophomore for the Paladins.

Between March Madness, spring football, baseball and softball, plus the upcoming basketball transfer portal in April, this is as jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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