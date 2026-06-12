Arkansas basketball hires new head strength and conditioning coach

The Arkansas men’s basketball team has hired Marcus Edwards as new head strength and conditioning coach, a source confirmed to HawgBeat. Dave Richardson, who had been at the helm for nine years, left this off-season to return to Ohio State.

Richardson served on three staffs in Fayetteville, starting in 2018 under head coach Mike Anderson. He stayed on through the Eric Musselman era and the first two years of the John Calipari tenure.

Edwards comes to Fayetteville from Oklahoma State, where he held the same position. He served on Steve Lutz’ staff for two seasons in Stillwater after serving two years on Jerry Stackhouse’s staff at Vanderbilt. Edwards was also on the Vanderbilt staff at the same time as Arkansas assistant coach Brad Calipari in the 2023-2024 season.

Oklahoma State profile:

Marcus Edwards begins his second season as Oklahoma State’s men’s basketball strength and conditioning coach.

In his first season in Stillwater, Edwards helped the Cowboys improve by five wins and over 30 spots in the NCAA NET rankings with a run to the NIT quarterfinals.

Lutz announced Edwards’ hiring on June 6, 2024:



“Our brand of basketball requires physically and mentally resilient athletes, and Marcus has an extensive track record of developing them. He’s a hard worker who is passionate about his craft and about helping student-athletes reach their full potential. He’s an outstanding mentor and relationship builder, and I know he will have a positive impact on our program.”



Prior to OSU, Edwards spent two seasons with the men’s hoops program at Vanderbilt after serving in a similar capacity at Missouri, Wyoming and Southern Illinois.



During his time in Nashville, Edwards worked under former NBA all-star and 2023 SEC Coach of the Year Jerry Stackhouse. In his first season, the Commodores posted 22 wins and reached the NIT quarterfinals.



Edwards did two separate tours at his alma mater, Missouri, under former head coach Cuonzo Martin. He was assistant strength and conditioning coach during the 2017-18 season when Mizzou reached the NCAA tournament as a No. 8 seed. He returned to Columbia for the 2021-22 campaign as the program’s director of athletic performance.



In between, Edwards left his mark on men’s basketball programs at Wyoming (2018-19) and Southern Illinois (2019-21).



Edwards has also achieved basketball success as a player, winning back-to-back Kansas Class 4A State titles as Kansas City Sumner High School.



The 2015 Missouri graduate added a master’s degree from the University of Texas in 2017 following a two-year turn as a graduate strength and conditioning intern. He’s also Strength & Conditioning Certified (SCCC) by the Collegiate Strength & Conditioning Coaches Association.

Edwards and his wife, Anika, have a daughter, Ahna, and a son, MeeJay.

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