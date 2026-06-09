Arkansas basketball hosting JUCO big man

The Arkansas basketball team is hosting Shelton State big man Shah Hall for an official visit, HawgBeat confirmed on Tuesday.

The Portal Scoop first reported Arkansas’ involvement with the 6-foot-11 big man. He started his career at Northwest Mississippi State CC before he transferred to Shelton State.

Hall suffered a season-ending foot injury and did not play in his first season at Shelton State. This past season, he was a force inside and averaged 9.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game while shooting 65.1% from the field. He also blocked 70 shots.

The Tuscaloosa, Alabama, native had four double-doubles last season, which includes a 20-point, 14-rebound outing against Wallace State.

Hall had initially signed with Alabama-Birmingham this offseason, but it was announced on May 28 that he requested his release from the Blazers program and reopened his recruitment.

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