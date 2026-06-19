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Arkansas basketball jersey numbers released

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Jackson Collier@JacksonCollier
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Courtesy: Arkansas Athletics

The Arkansas basketball team is full of new players this season. As such, there are fresh numbers throughout the roster.

The Arkansas basketball roster player page published two days ago, with official heights and jersey numbers. The entire roster hasn’t been merged onto the website, but each player’s individual page was updated.

There is not yet a roster page for Maper Maker or Ilian Frolov.

Here is where players measure and what their numbers are:

PlayerHeightWeightJersey No.
Abdou Toure6’5″2051
Amere Brown5’9″1802
Miikka Muurinen6’11”2003
Jeremiah Wilkinson6’1″1555
JJ Andrews6’6″2157
Ayden Kelley5’10”17014
Cooper Bowser6’11”21521
Jordan Smith Jr.6’2″20023
Billy Richmond III6’7″20524
Isaiah Sealy6’7″19530
Paulo Semedo7’1″22599

One thing that is interesting to note is that Billy Richmond III is now at 6-foot-7 after being listed at 6-foot-6 last year. The other returners all have the same measureables, as do the two transfers, Cooper Bowser and Jeremiah Wilkinson.

The coaching staff page of the Arkansas website also reflects Arkansas’ new strength and conditioning coach Marcus Edwards. He comes to Arkansas after two seasons at Oklahoma State and replaced Dave Richardson, who left for Ohio State this offseason.

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