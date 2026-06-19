Arkansas basketball jersey numbers released

The Arkansas basketball team is full of new players this season. As such, there are fresh numbers throughout the roster.

The Arkansas basketball roster player page published two days ago, with official heights and jersey numbers. The entire roster hasn’t been merged onto the website, but each player’s individual page was updated.

There is not yet a roster page for Maper Maker or Ilian Frolov.

Here is where players measure and what their numbers are:

Player Height Weight Jersey No. Abdou Toure 6’5″ 205 1 Amere Brown 5’9″ 180 2 Miikka Muurinen 6’11” 200 3 Jeremiah Wilkinson 6’1″ 155 5 JJ Andrews 6’6″ 215 7 Ayden Kelley 5’10” 170 14 Cooper Bowser 6’11” 215 21 Jordan Smith Jr. 6’2″ 200 23 Billy Richmond III 6’7″ 205 24 Isaiah Sealy 6’7″ 195 30 Paulo Semedo 7’1″ 225 99

One thing that is interesting to note is that Billy Richmond III is now at 6-foot-7 after being listed at 6-foot-6 last year. The other returners all have the same measureables, as do the two transfers, Cooper Bowser and Jeremiah Wilkinson.

The coaching staff page of the Arkansas website also reflects Arkansas’ new strength and conditioning coach Marcus Edwards. He comes to Arkansas after two seasons at Oklahoma State and replaced Dave Richardson, who left for Ohio State this offseason.

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