Arkansas basketball rises in latest AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team saw its ranking jump in the AP Top 25 on Monday afternoon.

For the last two weeks (there was no AP Poll released last Monday) the Razorbacks have been at No. 18. Now, they are at No. 15.

Arkansas won both times out last week, with a Monday win over James Madison before they pulled ahead of the now-No. 21 Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday to open up conference play.

The win over the Volunteers marked the first time in five years that Arkansas has started SEC play with a win, and it avenged a loss from last year’s conference opener.

This week, the Razorbacks are on the road twice with contests against Ole Miss in Oxford on Wednesday and at Auburn on Saturday.

The Hogs are the third-highest rated SEC team in the AP poll, behind Vanderbilt at 11 and Alabama at 13. They’re ahead of Georgia at No. 18 and Tennessee at No. 21.

Here’s how the full AP Top 25 breaks down.

FULL AP Top 25

Arizona Michigan Iowa State UConn Purdue Duke Houston Gonzaga BYU Nebraska Vanderbilt Michigan State Alabama Texas Tech Arkansas Illinois North Carolina Georgia Iowa Louisville Tennessee Kansas Virginia SMU UCF

