Arkansas basketball roster tracker

The offseason is now in full swing, as the transfer portal opened minutes after the conclusion of the National Championship game on Monday night.

The Razorbacks have already had some roster attrition, as both Karter Knox and DJ Wagner have made their decisions to enter the transfer portal.

Along with those two, the Hogs will need to replace Nick Pringle and Trevon Brazile, who have both exhausted their eligibilities and can no longer play college basketball. Malique Ewin will need a waiver from the NCAA to return to the college game this year as well.

Arkansas has three incoming freshman so far, as five-star guard Jordan Smith Jr., along with four-stars wings JJ Andrews and Abdou Toure will be on the roster next year as true freshman. Smith will serve as the replacement for Darius Acuff Jr., who will more than likely be an NBA Draft pick this June.

There’s still questions on whether or not Meleek Thomas and Billy Richmond III will return, as the NBA could come calling their names. The former is more likely to move on to the next level than the latter, but don’t be surprised if both at least declare for the draft to test the waters.

Here’s a full breakdown of where Arkansas’ roster stands today. HawgBeat will continue to update this story throughout the offseason until the roster is complete.

Entering transfer portal

— DJ Wagner (7.4p, 1.6r, 2.4a)

— Karter Knox (8.1p, 4.5r, 1.2a)

Could return next season

— Meleek Thomas (15.6p, 3.8r, 2.5a)

— Billy Richmond III (11.2p, 4.3r, 2.0a)

— Malique Ewin (9.8p, 5.7r, 1.0a)

— Isaiah Sealy (2.9p, 1.3r, 0.6a)

— Jaden Karuletwa (0.6p, 0.3r, 0.1a)

— Ayden Kelley (0.6p, 0r, 0a)

— Elmir Dzafic (0.4p, 0.1r, 0.0a)

— Amere Brown (0.1p, 0r, 0a)

— Karim Rtail (redshirt, did not play)

— Paulo Semedo (redshirt, did not play)

Incoming freshmen

— Jordan Smith Jr. (5-star, No. 6 player nationally)

— JJ Andrews (4-star, No. 31 player nationally)

— Abdou Toure (5-star, No. 11 player nationally)

Likely headed for NBA Draft

— Darius Acuff Jr. (23.5p, 3.1r, 6.4a)

Out of eligibility

— Trevon Brazile (13.0p, 7.3r, 1.6a)

— Nick Pringle (4.6p, 3.9r, 0.6a)

Between spring football, the basketball transfer portal window, plus baseball and softball, this is a jam-packed time for Arkansas Razorbacks sports and a prime time to subscribe to HawgBeat.com.

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