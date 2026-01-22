Arkansas basketball signees on midseason Player of the Year watch lists
HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier gives an update on Arkansas basketball recruiting, including more five-stars in play...
wgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier provides the latest Arkansas recruiting update for the Razorbacks with 2026 intel and more...
Auburn EDGE transfer Jamonta Waller has committed to the Arkansas Razorbacks...
2026 Arkansas hoops signee JJ Andrews will miss extended time...
Arkansas head coach John Calipari talked about his two newest recruits signing to officially become Razorbacks....
Abdou Toure is officially a Razorback and signed with the Arkansas program on Wednesday....
JJ Andrews is officially a Hog and signed with the Arkansas basketball program on Wednesday....
A commitment is coming soon for 5-star forward Baba Oladotun....
HawgBeat basketball analyst Jackson Collier spoke to five-star Baba Oladotun's father following his official visit to Arkansas....
Arkansas Razorbacks basketball pledge JJ Andrews talks senior season and relationship with fellow 2026 commit Abdou Toure...
Arkansas is expected to host between 40 and 50 recruits from the 2026-2029 classes over the weekend...
John Calipari extended two new offers on Tuesday to prospects at a high school he's got a little history with....
Arkansas basketball recruits see improved placement in the updated 2026 Rivals150 player rankings....
Notes regarding Arkansas basketball recruiting, including a new offer, a Hog commit going off in front of Calipari and more....