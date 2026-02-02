Arkansas basketball slides in latest AP Top 25

The Arkansas basketball team lost a little ground in the AP Top 25 released on Monday.

Ranked No. 15 a week ago, the Razorbacks went 1-1 last week with a road win against Oklahoma before a loss to rival Kentucky at Bud Walton Arena, the first loss at home for the Hogs this season.

Now, the Hogs are ranked No. 21.

Arkansas is the third-highest ranked team in the SEC, behind Vanderbilt and Florida.

The KenPom metrics also took a slide for the Razorbacks over the last week. The Hogs have the 7th-highest offensive efficiency (a one-spot drop) in the country and the 67th-best defensive efficiency (a 12-spot drop). They’re ranked No. 24 overall, which is two spots below what they were heading into Saturday’s game.

This week, the Razorbacks don’t have a midweek game and will travel to Starkville on Saturday to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Here’s how the rest of the AP Top 25 shakes out.

FULL AP TOP 25

Arizona Michigan UCONN Duke Illinois Gonzaga Iowa State Houston Nebraska Michigan State Kansas Purdue Texas Tech North Carolina Vanderbilt BYU Florida Virginia Saint Louis Clemson Arkansas St. John’s Miami (Ohio) Louisville Tennessee

