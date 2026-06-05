Arkansas basketball to host MAC opponent next season

Arkansas basketball will play Central Michigan as part of its non-conference slate next season, according to a report from Rocco Miller of Bracketeer.org.

The date for the game is set for Dec. 22 at Bud Walton Arena. This is the second time the Razorbacks and Chippewas have faced off in the schools’ histories.

The last time Arkansas and Central Michigan played was in 2006, a game the Hogs won 88-75, also at Bud Walton Arena.

Central Michigan finished last season 10-21 with a 6-12 mark in MAC play.

Arkansas non-conference slate so far

Nov. 26 – Michigan State (neutral site Thanksgiving Day)

Dec. 1 – North Carolina (away in SEC/ACC Challenge)

Dec. 1 – North Carolina (away in SEC/ACC Challenge) December 19 – Arizona (neutral site)

Dec. 22 – vs. Central Michigan

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