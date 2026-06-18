Arkansas basketball to play exhibitions in Bahamas

The Arkansas basketball team will play four exhibition games at Baha Mar Resort in the Bahamas, the school announced Thursday.

The exhibitions are a part of the 2026 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League, which runs from July 31 to August 4. The opponents will be international teams and Canadian universities, which will be announced at a later date.

“We will have one of, if not the, youngest teams in the nation this coming season,” Calipari said in a press release. “With Billy (Richmond) being the only player back from our program with significant experience, we felt like we needed a trip like this to build chemistry on and off the court. Not only that, this will also be a great chance for our fans to experience a great destination like Baha Mar, while getting a first chance to see this year’s team in live action on the court.”

Arkansas last played in an overseas exhibition back in 2022. The team went to Spain and Italy and played four games there. New NCAA rules allow college teams to take a foreign tour annually after the previous rule allowed such a trip only once every four academic years.

The UA said in a press release that South Carolina and Valparaiso were announced as other participants in the 2026 Baha Mar Hoops Summer League on Wednesday. Additional U.S. college teams scheduled to take part in the event will be announced soon.

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