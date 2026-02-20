Arkansas beats Xavier in front of home opener record crowd at Baum-Walker Stadium

The Diamond Hogs took home the win in their first game at Baum-Walker Stadium this season with a 5-2 win over the Xavier Musketeers in front of 10,388 fans on Friday afternoon, which set the new record for a home opener.

Junior righty Gabe Gaeckle got the start on the mound for the 8th-ranked Razorbacks and threw five innings. He allowed four hits and one earned run two walks while striking out seven. He threw 77 pitches in the outing, 52 of which were for strikes.

Arkansas had a bad habit of striking out in Arlington last weekend, and that issue reared its ugly head again, as the Hogs struck out 12 times and mustered just four hits.

Xavier starter Ryan Piech was the benefactor of nine of those punchouts, and after a three-run bomb from Cam Kozeal put the Hogs on the board in the first, didn’t allow another run in three more innings.

Arkansas picked up another two runs in the bottom of the fifth, as Xavier reliever Michael Murphy gave up a two-run double to Nolan Souza. Those were the last runs that the Hogs scored in the game.

Both Xavier runs came via the long ball. Gaeckle allowed a solo shot to Josh Stonehouse in the fifth inning, while Cole Gibler — who threw four innings in relief — gave up another in the top of the eighth inning.

Gibler also allowed five hits with one earned run. He struck out two and worked his way out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh inning.

Arkansas will look to take the series on Saturday in Game 2 against Xavier. First pitch is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will stream only on the SEC Network+.

Starting Lineups:

Xavier:

3B Luke Hammond

RF Josh Stonehouse

LF Landon Mensik

DH Peter Johnson

C Jonathan Fitz

SS Eddie Peters

1B Tommy Townsend

2B Donovan Canterberry

CF JD Crisp

RHP Ryan Piech

Arkansas:

LF Damian Ruiz

DH Nolan Souza

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

CF Maika Niu

3B TJ Pompey

SS Carson Brumbaugh

RHP Gabe Gaeckle

Live Play-By-Play:

1st Inning

T1: Arkansas 0, Xavier 0

Hammond struck out swinging (2-2 SKBBFS)

Stonehouse struck out swinging (0-2 FFS)

Mensik reached on a fielding error by 2b (1-2 SBSF)

Johnson struck out swinging (0-2 KSFS)

XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB

B1: Arkansas 3, Xavier 0

Ruiz lined out to lf (0-1 K)

Souza doubled to right field (0-0)

Helfrick walked (3-0 BBBB)

Kozeal homered to left center, 3 RBI (1-1 BK); Helfrick scored; Souza scored (3-0)

Aloy walked (3-1 BBFBB)

Robinett struck out swinging (3-2 BBFBSS)

Niu struck out swinging (2-2 KBBKS)

ARK Inning Summary: 3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

2nd inning

T2: Arkansas 3, Xavier 0

Fitz walked (3-0 BBBB)

Peters doubled to left field (1-1 KB); Fitz advanced to third

Townsend popped up to 3b (0-1 K)

Canterberry hit into double play p to 1b to ss to c to 3b (0-2 SF); Fitz out on the play

XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

B2: Arkansas 3, Xavier 0

Pompey struck out swinging (2-2 BSBFS)

Brumbaugh struck out looking (3-2 BKBKBK)

Ruiz struck out looking (3-2 KBSFBFBFK)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

3rd inning

T3: Arkansas 3, Xavier 0

Crisp struck out swinging (3-2 BKBSBS)

Hammond singled to left field (1-0 B)

Stonehouse popped up to 2b (0-2 KFF)

Mensik flied out to cf (1-0 B)

XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

B3: Arkansas 3, Xavier 0

Souza flied out to rf (1-2 KFB)

Helfrick struck out swinging (0-2 FFS)

Kozeal flied out to cf (1-1 BK)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

4th inning

T4: Arkansas 3, Xavier 0

Johnson doubled to right field (1-1 FB)

Fitz grounded out to 1b unassisted (1-2 FBS); Johnson advanced to third

Peters walked (3-2 SBBSFBB)

Townsend struck out swinging (3-2 BKBBFS)

Canterberry grounded out to 2b (0-0)

XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

B4: Arkansas 3, Xavier 0

Aloy struck out swinging (3-2 BFSBBS)

Robinett struck out looking (0-2 FSK)

Niu struck out looking (3-2 BFKBBK)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

5th inning

T5: Arkansas 3, Xavier 1

Crisp struck out swinging (0-2 KFFS)

Hammond grounded out to 2b (0-0)

Stonehouse homered to right center (1-0)

Mensik struck out looking (3-2 BKFBBK)

XAV Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B5: Arkansas , Xavier 1 (Michael Murphy pitching)

Pompey hit by pitch (3-2 BBSFB)

Brumbaugh reached on a fielding error by ss (0-0); Pompey advanced to second

Ruiz flied out to rf (0-0); Brumbaugh advanced to second; Pompey advanced to third

Souza doubled to left center, 2 RBI (0-0); Brumbaugh scored, unearned; Pompey scored (5-1)

Helfrick grounded out to 3b (3-1 BKBB)

Kozeal lined out to cf (1-0 B)

ARK Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 1 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB

6th inning

T6: Arkansas 5, Xavier 1 (Gibler pitching)

Johnson grounded out to 2b (0-0)

Fitz struck out swinging (1-2 FBKS)

Peters singled through the right side (0-2 KF)

Townsend flied out to cf (1-0 B)

XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

B6: Arkansas 5, Xavier 1

Aloy singled through the right side (0-1 F)

Chronister to p for Murphy

Robinett flied out to lf (0-1 S)

Niu grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b (0-1 F); Aloy out on the play

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

7th inning

T7: Arkansas 5, Xavier 1

Canterberry grounded out to ss (2-1 FBB)

Crisp grounded out to 2b (1-0 B)

Hammond singled up the middle (0-0)

Stonehouse doubled down the rf line (2-2 BSFB); Hammond advanced to third

Mensik hit by pitch (0-2 SK)

Johnson flied out to rf (1-2 SBS)

XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB

B7: Arkansas 5, Xavier 1

Pompey struck out swinging (1-2 KBSS)

Brumbaugh struck out looking (2-2 KBBFK)

Ruiz grounded out to ss (1-0 B)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

8th inning

T8: Arkansas 5, Xavier 2

Fitz homered to right field, RBI (0-0) (5-2)

Peters grounded out to ss (1-2 BFF)

Townsend grounded out to 2b (0-0)

Canterberry lined out to rf (2-1 KBB)

XAV Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

B8: Arkansas 5, Xavier 2

Souza grounded out to p (2-2 KBKB)

Helfrick reached on a fielding error by ss (2-2 FFBB)

Helfrick out at second c to ss, caught stealing

Kozeal struck out looking (2-2 KFBBFK)

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 0 LOB

9th inning

T9: Arkansas 5, Xavier 2

Crisp singled to left field (0-0)

Hammond grounded out to 2b (1-1 BF); Crisp advanced to second

Stonehouse struck out swinging (1-2 SSBS)

Mensik grounded out to ss (0-2 SFF)

XAV Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB