Arkansas big announces return for next season

Arkansas 7-foot-1 big man Paulo Semedo will return to the Razorbacks for the 2026-27 season, he announced on Instagram Friday.

The former four-star and Angola native redshirted this season. He was rated as the nation’s 14th-best center in the 2025 class per Rivals coming out of West Oaks (Fla.) Academy.

Keep up with HawgBeat’s 2026-27 roster tracker here.

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