Arkansas catcher enters transfer portal

Arkansas catcher Carson Willis has entered the transfer portal, a source told HawgBeat on Monday.

Willis, a Hot Springs native, spent two years at Arkansas. He missed the entire 2025 season with an injury and appeared in one game — the Hogs’ 12-4 loss to Arkansas State — in 2026. He drew one walk and did not appear in any other games.

Willis is the eighth player to enter the transfer portal from Arkansas this cycle. Click here for HawgBeat’s Arkansas baseball roster tracker.

Carson Willis Bio

2025 (Freshman)

» First-Year SEC Academic Honor Roll

Redshirt season … Missed the entire year due to injury.

High School

Attended P27 Academy in Lexington, S.C. … Previously attended Bentonville West High School in Centerton, Ark. … Originally from Rogers, Ark. … Ranked by Perfect Game as the No. 412 overall prospect and the No. 45 catcher in the class of 2024 … Rated the No. 6 overall prospect and the No. 3 catcher in South Carolina by Perfect Game … 2024 Perfect Game Preseason All-American – Atlantic All-Region First Team.

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