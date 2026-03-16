Arkansas coaching staff 'challenging' in-state prospects to take next step

The Arkansas football team began spring practices on Sunday indoors due to inclement weather in the area and will hold two more practices on Tuesday and Thursday before taking off for spring break next week. The Razorbacks will pick back up on March 30.

Ryan Silverfield is leading his first spring practices as the new Head Hog and was overall pleased with the buy in.

“We would have liked to have gone outside, the weather dictated otherwise, but at least Day 1 is in the books,” Silverfield said on Monday. “A lot to learn from, a lot of great things and then there are things we are going to sit back and say we are going to have to improve upon. There was a right mindset and approach by the guys out there, I thought they attacked the field and the work with enthusiasm and passion with what we want this thing to look like.

“The biggest job has to be from Day 1 to Day 2 how we go about our business, then obviously Day 2 to Day 3 and later on this week when we put on the pads. Pleased with it and excited to watch film with the guys and make progress.”

All-SEC returner leads in-state crop with high expectations

With a host of brand new faces in an era of essentially turning over rosters each season, Silverfield’s top returning player is North Little Rock’s Quincy Rhodes Jr. The All-SEC performer is playing under his third defensive staff in less than a calendar year, but overall the schemes have not been difficult to grasp.

“To be honest, really, nothing changed,” Rhodes said. “Week-to-week depending on who your opponent is you go through different schemes and just basing off of what the opposing team you are going against does. There was plenty of games last year where we ran 3-4 or 4-3. We have packages now, so it may just depend on who we face team-wise on how we will fit things.”

JUCO transfer signee J’Lynn Allen, played alongside Rhodes in high school and Rhodes believes the sky is the limit for Allen, who will report to campus this summer.

“That is my dawg, he came on his visit not too long ago so me and him chopped it up,” Rhodes recalled. “I told him how it is up here and how he needs to be when he gets here. The difference between this year and last year – and I tell people this all of the time – we work. He comes in later and not too far from the season.

“I watched his film and he kind of reminds me of myself in some aspects. To be honest, I think there is a lot of things he can do and be better than me. He is young and still growing, there’s some things he needs to tweak out, but he has the potential to be better than me.”

Wide receiver Courtney Crutchfield was a consensus Top 2 recruit in the state coming out of Pine Bluff High in 2024 and signed with Missouri where he spent one season before ultimately making his way down to Fayetteville. He played in 11 games last fall, but logged only 1 reception though it was for 26 yards.

Now in his third collegiate season, it is time to live up to expectations and Silverfield will hold him to that standard.

“Courtney’s got to continue to make strides in the right direction,” Silverfield said. “He has played very limited football at the college level and, obviously, he was very touted coming out of high school. We are going to continue to lean on Crutch to step up and make plays. We’re just one day into it, but we’re challenging him – ‘Hey, this is the way we practice. This is the way we go about things.'”

Silverfield singled out CJ Brown, a Bentonville alumnus who caught 28 passes for 319 yards and 3 touchdowns in 2025, as one example to follow.

“You look around the wide receiver room and there is no, ‘This is the guy’,” Silverfield continued. “CJ Brown played some good football. I was pleased with some of the stuff (Ismael) Cisse did yesterday. But Crutchfield is going to have to step up, and he’s going to have to battle his tail off. And I’m challenging him as well, like, ‘Hey, there’s no guarantee that you are going to make the travel roster, and if you are not playing special teams, I’m not saying this is the case, but any of those guys, right?

“Going into Year 3 you have to find a way to step up and help us. He’s one of those guys I’m kind of holding his feet to the fire and saying, ‘Hey this is what needs to be done,’ and he understands that, and I’m excited. Because I think, like, one day in, what’s tomorrow going to look like? What’s the next day? So I’ll have to watch his growth because he certainly has the talent.”

Speaking of wide receivers, Warren native Antonio Jordan created tons of hype in fall camp before a lingering ankle sprain put a damper on his freshman season. Along with guys like Boise State transfer Chris Marshall, Silverfield feels he has multiple quality “true X” receivers.

“Coming in to the initial roster you sat there and said ‘OK, well, that’s one true “X”,” Silverfield said. “I think you needed a couple of those bigger body guys here because we looked up in the portal where we said, ‘man we got a bunch of fast guys and some guys may not be that 6-2 plus’, but with AJ, you know I just he’s got a huge, huge, huge ceiling and obviously we have recruited some good players from that area in Arkansas, but yesterday he got a little banged up. I don’t think it’s anything long-term but we’re going to need to get healthy and get going and we have high expectations for him as well.”

Benton alumnus Braylen Russell, another top in-state prospect from the 2024 class, has faced his share of challenges and injuries but Silverfield said the bruising back has had a productive offseason. Russell was Arkansas’ third-leading rusher a season ago, logging 286 yards and 5 touchdowns on 55 carries (5.2 YPC) in 9 games.

Russell played last season around 235 pounds and Silverfield said he has shed some weight.

“I have to give credit where credit is due, Braylen Russell has lost some weight,” Silverfield said. “He is a healthier 230-pound running back right now. We’re going to talk to him, is his best weight 225 or is it 235 if he looks really good then leans up and can run. I was pleased with his effort.

“Like I told every person in this program, everybody has a clean slate, but you have to go prove it. Braylen, regardless of what was said in the past, has stepped up and worked his tail off. High expectations for him.”

The Razorbacks resume spring drills on Tuesday.

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