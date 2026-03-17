Arkansas commit Jordan Smith Jr. named Naismith Player of the Year

Arkansas basketball 2026 commit Jordan Smith Jr. has been named the Jersey Mike’s Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year.

The St. Paul VI Catholic (D.C.) five-star 6-foot-3 shooting guard picked Arkansas over the likes of Duke, Kentucky, Georgetown, Indiana and Syracuse. He is the No. 3 overall player in the 2026 class according the Rivals Industry Ranking.

Elite from start to finish



Our 2026 @jerseymikes Naismith Boys’ High School Player of the Year is Jordan Smith Jr. of @PVIHoops!



The @RazorbackMBB commit led his team to a state title while averaging 26.6 PPG! pic.twitter.com/RLTWT3wiOG — Naismith Awards (@NaismithTrophy) March 17, 2026

As a senior, Smith led the Panthers to a 33-2 record and their fourth state championship in five years while averaging 26.6 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 3.2 steals per game while shooting 56.0 percent from the field, 36.9 percent from 3-point range and 72.4 percent from the free throw line, according to MaxPreps.

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