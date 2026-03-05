Arkansas concludes long homestand with Georgia to kick off SEC play

Riding a 17-game win streak, the fifth-ranked Arkansas softball team is set to play the first SEC series of the season as the Razorbacks (19-1) welcome Tony Baldwin’s No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs (18-5) to Bogle Park this weekend. The Hogs will also play a midweek game at Missouri State on Monday.

The 17 straight victories are tied with Texas for fifth-longest nationally.

Both are two of the nation’s more complete squads coming into league play. The Razorbacks boast the top defense in the country (.991 fielding percentage) and are fourth in batting average (.408) while Georgia checks in at third in fielding percentage (.989) and 13th in BA (.366).

“Every weekend (in the SEC) is going to be a huge challenge and that definitely starts with Georgia,” head coach Courtney Deifel said. “They are what we thought they would be this year. They are swinging it really well as Tony’s teams always do, they have bulked up their bullpen and are pitching it really well. They are defending at a high rate, so we know it is going to be a huge test.”

Added Dimension for Arkansas Ace

The college softball world is well aware of what Arkansas senior ace Robyn Herron can do in the circle, whether starting or in relief.

It wasn’t easy in either finish, but Herron recently shut the door in a 9-8 win over Northwestern during the Razorbacks Invitational and then last weekend when the Hogs got past Omaha 4-2.

Never one to back down from any situation, the Tampa native embraces high pressure situations much more than she may have used to.

“I have come to like relieving more and more as I have gotten older,” Herron said on the HawgBeat Half Hour podcast last week. “It is kind of stressful to come in and relieve, especially if it is a highly stressful situation, but now I just enjoy the challenge of it. Your adrenaline gets up and everything so it’s still stressful but I have come to be more comfortable in those stressful environments.”

Deifel joked that Herron “better not get any ideas”, but it’s just another step in the continued legacy Herron is building.

“I do not know if this is the right word but I just kind of like marvel at Rob sometimes,” Deifel said. “Where she is now she has really fought to be, so there are so many times I have this pride because when you want to relieve you want the moment in your hands. She has really fought to be that pitcher that just wants the ball. She seeks out those big moments and that is was not always who she was.”

Herron is 8-0 this season with a 1.31 ERA and 71 strikeouts in 37.1 innings of work while limiting opposing hitters to a .125 batting average.

Legend Returning to Bogle

Former Razorback star Hannah McEwen was in the booth as a game day analyst last weekend and another legend will be in attendance to see the start of SEC play this week.

Deifel said that 2025 National Player of the Year and consensus All-American Bri Ellis is expected to be at Bogle. According to Deifel and a spokesperson with the team, she is just visiting and not on any of the broadcasts.

“Bri is coming back to work with Coach (DJ) Gasso and just kind of be around, maybe see her big National Player of the Year addition on the concourse,” Deifel said. “It means so much for our alums to be proud and want to showcase and highlight that, so it is pretty awesome to get to highlight them.”

A historic new addition to Bogle Park pic.twitter.com/dXukbMJfLB — Arkansas Softball (@RazorbackSB) February 26, 2026

Ellis drew Barry Bonds comparisons following her record-setting season in which she batted .440 and compiled an insane 1.729 OPS, smacked a program-record 26 home runs and batted 72 runs in.

HawgBeat caught up with Ellis a few weeks ago, you can catch the full interview here.

Things To Know About The Weekend

SCHEDULE

Friday – 6 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Saturday – 5 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Sunday – 1 p.m. CT, SEC Network+

Monday – 5 p.m. CT, ESPN+

Click here for information on live stats and more.

GEORGIA OPPOSING PLAYERS TO WATCH

RHP Addisen Fisher: 1.73 ERA, 7 GP, 28.1 IP, 21 H, 7 ER, 5 BB, 19 K, .202 BAA

LHP Randi Roelling: 3.20 ERA, 12 GP, 50.1 IP, 45 H, 23 ER, 10 BB, 56 K, .233 BAA

OF Sarah Gordon: .541/.603/1.098, 61 AB, 33 H, 11 2B, 1 3B, 7 HR, 23 RBI, 11 BB, 4 K

SS Emily Digby: .500/.589/.913, 23 GP, 46 AB, 23 H, 5 2B, 1 3B, 4 HR, 20 RBI, 7 BB, 12 K

DP Tyler Ellison: .446/.568/.804, 23 GP, 56 AB, 25 H, 2 2B, 6 HR, 25 RBI, 17 BB, 9 K

2B Keirsten Roose: .403/.488/.940, 23 GP, 67 AB, 27 H, 7 2B, 1 3B, 9 HR, 23 RBI, 11 BB, 11 K

