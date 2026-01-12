Arkansas cracks Top 10 of D1Baseball preseason poll

Arkansas baseball begins the 2026 season at No. 7 in the D1 Baseball Preseason rankings that were released Monday.

The Hogs were also preseason ranked No. 4 by Perfect Game.

The Razorbacks are coming off a run to the College World Series Semifinals and a 50-win season. Defending champion LSU comes in as No. 1 after winning the school’s second national title in three seasons.

Eleven SEC teams ranked in the Top 25, including five in the Top 10 (No. 2 LSU, No. 3 Texas, No. 4 Mississippi State, No. 7 Arkansas and No. 9 Auburn),

The Razorbacks return four players from the starting nine in Omaha a year ago: catcher Ryder Helfrick, first baseman Reese Robinett, infielder Cam Kozeal and outfielder/designated hitter Kuhio Aloy. Arkansas also return starter Gabe Gaeckle to anchor the rotation, among others.

The Razorbacks open the 2026 season at the Shriners Children’s College Showdown at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas against Oklahoma State on Feb. 13.

Dave Van Horn will meet with the media last week to preview the 2026 season.

2026 Arkansas Baseball preseason notebook