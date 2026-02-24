No. 6 Arkansas drops first ever game to Arkansas State in lopsided midweek matchup

No. 6 Arkansas struggled on both sides of the ball and dropped the first game of a two-game midweek series against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, 12-4, Tuesday.

The Red Wolves hit 5 home runs and outhit the Hogs 14-8 as the Red Wolves won their first ever game against the Razorbacks in school history. The Razorbacks had been 6-0 all-time against the Red Wolves before Tuesday’s game.

Center fielder Maika Niu slid back into the leadoff spot as Damian Ruiz continued to deal with hamstring discomfort and homered to lead off the bottom of the first, but things went poorly for the Razorbacks on the mound.

Arkansas State’s center fielder Ashton Quiller hit a grand slam in the top of the second to set the tone against freshman starter Peyton Lee, making his first home start on the mound. Lee allowed six runs in two innings of work.

Left fielder Cross Jumper added a pair of homers for the Red Wolves, finishing his day 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.

The rest of the Arkansas pitchers also did not have much success behind Lee. Tate McGuire allowed a pair of solo home runs in his two innings of work.

Arkansas State pitching also managed to have their way against Arkansas. The Razorbacks managed just 4 hits in the final 7 innings against Brett Foss and Cooper Garrison. Garrison pitched the final 4 innings and retired the first 11 hitters he faced to record a save.

The Razorbacks return for game two of the series against the Red Wolves 3 p.m. Wednesday.

Live Play-By-Play

No. 6 Arkansas welcomes in in-state opponent Arkansas State for a pair of midweek games at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs have now won five in a row after sweeping Xavier over the weekend. The Razorbacks send out right-hander Peyton Lee for his second start after he allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings against Tarleton State.



Starting Lineups:

Arkansas:

CF Maika Niu

3B Nolan Souza

C Ryder Helfrick

2B Camden Kozeal

RF Kuhio Aloy

1B Reese Robinett

SS TJ Pompey

LF Zack Stewart

DH Carson Wills

RHP Peyton Lee

Arkansas State:

CF Ashton Quiller

2B Lane Walton

SS Patrick Engskov

RF Evan Griffis

DH Aidan Houseworth

LF Cross Jumper

1B Cason Campbell

3B Raul Torres

C Kaden Amundson

RHP Andrew Allen

Live Play-By-Play:

9th Inning

Jumper struck out swinging, 1 out

Campbell singled to left

Torres grounded into a double play, short to second to first, 3 outs

Aloy grounded out to first, 1 out

Robinett grounded out to short, 2 outs

Pompey singled to right

Pompey advanced to second on defensive indifference

Stewart singled to right, Pompey scored, Arkansas State 12, Arkansas 4

Stewart advanced to second on indifference

Willis popped out to second, 3 outs

8th Inning

Luke Cornelison replaced Dossett

Torres walked

Amundson flied out to right, 1 out

Quiller singled to left, Torres to second

Walton struck out looking, 2 outs

Engskov reached on a throwing error on the third baseman, Torres to third, Quiller to second

Torres scored on a wild pitch, Quiller to third, Engskov to second, Arkansas State 12, Arkansas 3

Griffis walked

Houseworth flied out to center, 3 outs

Souza struck out swinging, 1 out

Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs

Kozeal grounded out, first baseman to the pitcher, 3 outs

7th Inning

Cooper Dossett replaced McElvain

Walton flied out to center, 1 out

Engskov lined out to first, 2 outs

Griffis singled to right

Houseworth doubled to left, Griffis scored, Arkansas State 9, Arkansas 3

Jumper homered to left, Houseworth scored, Arkansas State 11, Arkansas 3

Campbell struck out looking, 3 outs

Not Zack Stewart’s finest moment there. Completely overran the ball and fell flat on his face.

Stewart grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out

Willis grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs

Niu struck out looking, 3 outs

6th Inning

Campbell grounded out to short, 1 out

Torres walked

CooTorres stole second

Amundson grounded out to third, Torres to third, 2 outs

Good sign for Souza’s health moving forward, nice accurate throw on a roller coming in going towards the middle.

Quiller grounded out to second, 3 outs

Cooper Garrison replaced Foss

Aloy grounded out to first, 1 out

Robinett grounded out to short, 2 outs

Pompey grounded out to first, 3 outs

5th Inning

Ethan McElvain replaced McGuire

Griffis struck out swinging, 1 out

Houseworth struck out swinging, 2 outs

Jumper lined out to short, 3 outs

Niu struck out looking, 1 out

Souza grounded out to short, 2 outs

Helfrick walked

Kozeal grounded out to first, 3 outs

4th Inning

Amundson grounded out to third, 1 out

Quiller struck out swinging, 2 outs

Walton homered to right, Arkansas State 8, Arkansas 2

Engskov struck out looking, 3 outs

Robinett flied out to center, 1 out

Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs

Stewart homered to right, Arkansas State 8, Arkansas 3

Willis grounded out to third, 3 outs

3rd Inning

Tate McGuire to pitch for Lee

Griffis popped up to second, 1 out

Houseworth flied out to right, 2 outs

degree of difficulty on this catch: HIGH pic.twitter.com/Q6wufKyxxg — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 24, 2026

Jumper homered to left, Arkansas State 7, Arkansas 2

Campbell singled to center

Torres struck out swinging, 3 outs

Kuhio Aloy did some acrobatics to make up for a poor read. A-State homered again. This game is something else.

Brett Foss replaced Allen

Souza singled to left

Helfrick grounded into a double play, Souza out at second, short to second to first, 2 outs

Kozeal walked

Aloy stuck out swinging, 3 outs

2nd Inning

Griffis grounded out to second, 1 out

Houseworth homered to left center, Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 1

Aiden Houseworth goes all the way home!



🎆104mph

🎆402ft#WolvesUp🐺 pic.twitter.com/A8UvKuyN61 — Arkansas State Red Wolves Baseball (@AStateBaseball) February 24, 2026

Jumper singled to left

Campbell singled, Jumper to third

Torres singled to left, Jumper scored, Campbell to second, Arkansas State 2, Arkansas 1

Amundson hit by pitch, Campbell to third, Torres to second

Quiller homered to left center, Campbell scored, Torres scored, Amundson scored, Arkansas State 6, Arkansas 1

ASHTON QUILLER GRAND SLAM



☄️101mph

☄️395ft#WolvesUp🐺 pic.twitter.com/M48KoGiGxm — Arkansas State Red Wolves Baseball (@AStateBaseball) February 24, 2026

Walton flied out to right, 2 outs

Engskov struck out swinging, 3 outs

Aloy singled to left

Robinett walked, Aloy to second

Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out

Stewart struck out swinging, 2 outs

Willis walked, Aloy to third, Robinett to second

Niu singled to left, Aloy scored, Willis out at third, left fielder to third baseman, Arkansas State 6, Arkansas 2, 3 outs

Second RBI of the day for Maika pic.twitter.com/eqnR3s3b5j — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 24, 2026

Fatal error for Willis, Helfrick would have been up. DVH had plenty of words for the freshman making his first college appearance.

1st Inning

Quiller popped up to third, 1 out

Walton struck out looking, 2 outs

Engskov singled to left

Engskov caught stealing, picked off, first to short, 3 outs

Niu homered to left, Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0

That's The Truth, no doubt about it pic.twitter.com/ruFOfL2Mfs — Arkansas Baseball (@RazorbackBSB) February 24, 2026

Souza grounded out to first, 1 out

Helfrick singled to center

Helfrick caught stealing second, 2 outs

Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs