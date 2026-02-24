No. 6 Arkansas drops first ever game to Arkansas State in lopsided midweek matchup
No. 6 Arkansas struggled on both sides of the ball and dropped the first game of a two-game midweek series against the Arkansas State Red Wolves, 12-4, Tuesday.
The Red Wolves hit 5 home runs and outhit the Hogs 14-8 as the Red Wolves won their first ever game against the Razorbacks in school history. The Razorbacks had been 6-0 all-time against the Red Wolves before Tuesday’s game.
Center fielder Maika Niu slid back into the leadoff spot as Damian Ruiz continued to deal with hamstring discomfort and homered to lead off the bottom of the first, but things went poorly for the Razorbacks on the mound.
Arkansas State’s center fielder Ashton Quiller hit a grand slam in the top of the second to set the tone against freshman starter Peyton Lee, making his first home start on the mound. Lee allowed six runs in two innings of work.
Left fielder Cross Jumper added a pair of homers for the Red Wolves, finishing his day 3-for-5 with 3 RBIs.
The rest of the Arkansas pitchers also did not have much success behind Lee. Tate McGuire allowed a pair of solo home runs in his two innings of work.
Arkansas State pitching also managed to have their way against Arkansas. The Razorbacks managed just 4 hits in the final 7 innings against Brett Foss and Cooper Garrison. Garrison pitched the final 4 innings and retired the first 11 hitters he faced to record a save.
The Razorbacks return for game two of the series against the Red Wolves 3 p.m. Wednesday.
Live Play-By-Play
No. 6 Arkansas welcomes in in-state opponent Arkansas State for a pair of midweek games at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Hogs have now won five in a row after sweeping Xavier over the weekend. The Razorbacks send out right-hander Peyton Lee for his second start after he allowed one run in 4 1/3 innings against Tarleton State.
Starting Lineups:
Arkansas:
CF Maika Niu
3B Nolan Souza
C Ryder Helfrick
2B Camden Kozeal
RF Kuhio Aloy
1B Reese Robinett
SS TJ Pompey
LF Zack Stewart
DH Carson Wills
RHP Peyton Lee
Arkansas State:
CF Ashton Quiller
2B Lane Walton
SS Patrick Engskov
RF Evan Griffis
DH Aidan Houseworth
LF Cross Jumper
1B Cason Campbell
3B Raul Torres
C Kaden Amundson
RHP Andrew Allen
Live Play-By-Play:
9th Inning
Jumper struck out swinging, 1 out
Campbell singled to left
Torres grounded into a double play, short to second to first, 3 outs
Aloy grounded out to first, 1 out
Robinett grounded out to short, 2 outs
Pompey singled to right
Pompey advanced to second on defensive indifference
Stewart singled to right, Pompey scored, Arkansas State 12, Arkansas 4
Stewart advanced to second on indifference
Willis popped out to second, 3 outs
8th Inning
Luke Cornelison replaced Dossett
Torres walked
Amundson flied out to right, 1 out
Quiller singled to left, Torres to second
Walton struck out looking, 2 outs
Engskov reached on a throwing error on the third baseman, Torres to third, Quiller to second
Torres scored on a wild pitch, Quiller to third, Engskov to second, Arkansas State 12, Arkansas 3
Griffis walked
Houseworth flied out to center, 3 outs
Souza struck out swinging, 1 out
Helfrick struck out swinging, 2 outs
Kozeal grounded out, first baseman to the pitcher, 3 outs
7th Inning
Cooper Dossett replaced McElvain
Walton flied out to center, 1 out
Engskov lined out to first, 2 outs
Griffis singled to right
Houseworth doubled to left, Griffis scored, Arkansas State 9, Arkansas 3
Jumper homered to left, Houseworth scored, Arkansas State 11, Arkansas 3
Campbell struck out looking, 3 outs
Not Zack Stewart’s finest moment there. Completely overran the ball and fell flat on his face.
Stewart grounded out to the pitcher, 1 out
Willis grounded out to the pitcher, 2 outs
Niu struck out looking, 3 outs
6th Inning
Campbell grounded out to short, 1 out
Torres walked
CooTorres stole second
Amundson grounded out to third, Torres to third, 2 outs
Good sign for Souza’s health moving forward, nice accurate throw on a roller coming in going towards the middle.
Quiller grounded out to second, 3 outs
Cooper Garrison replaced Foss
Aloy grounded out to first, 1 out
Robinett grounded out to short, 2 outs
Pompey grounded out to first, 3 outs
5th Inning
Ethan McElvain replaced McGuire
Griffis struck out swinging, 1 out
Houseworth struck out swinging, 2 outs
Jumper lined out to short, 3 outs
Niu struck out looking, 1 out
Souza grounded out to short, 2 outs
Helfrick walked
Kozeal grounded out to first, 3 outs
4th Inning
Amundson grounded out to third, 1 out
Quiller struck out swinging, 2 outs
Walton homered to right, Arkansas State 8, Arkansas 2
Engskov struck out looking, 3 outs
Robinett flied out to center, 1 out
Pompey struck out swinging, 2 outs
Stewart homered to right, Arkansas State 8, Arkansas 3
Willis grounded out to third, 3 outs
3rd Inning
Tate McGuire to pitch for Lee
Griffis popped up to second, 1 out
Houseworth flied out to right, 2 outs
Jumper homered to left, Arkansas State 7, Arkansas 2
Campbell singled to center
Torres struck out swinging, 3 outs
Kuhio Aloy did some acrobatics to make up for a poor read. A-State homered again. This game is something else.
Brett Foss replaced Allen
Souza singled to left
Helfrick grounded into a double play, Souza out at second, short to second to first, 2 outs
Kozeal walked
Aloy stuck out swinging, 3 outs
2nd Inning
Griffis grounded out to second, 1 out
Houseworth homered to left center, Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 1
Jumper singled to left
Campbell singled, Jumper to third
Torres singled to left, Jumper scored, Campbell to second, Arkansas State 2, Arkansas 1
Amundson hit by pitch, Campbell to third, Torres to second
Quiller homered to left center, Campbell scored, Torres scored, Amundson scored, Arkansas State 6, Arkansas 1
Walton flied out to right, 2 outs
Engskov struck out swinging, 3 outs
Aloy singled to left
Robinett walked, Aloy to second
Pompey struck out swinging, 1 out
Stewart struck out swinging, 2 outs
Willis walked, Aloy to third, Robinett to second
Niu singled to left, Aloy scored, Willis out at third, left fielder to third baseman, Arkansas State 6, Arkansas 2, 3 outs
Fatal error for Willis, Helfrick would have been up. DVH had plenty of words for the freshman making his first college appearance.
1st Inning
Quiller popped up to third, 1 out
Walton struck out looking, 2 outs
Engskov singled to left
Engskov caught stealing, picked off, first to short, 3 outs
Niu homered to left, Arkansas 1, Arkansas State 0
Souza grounded out to first, 1 out
Helfrick singled to center
Helfrick caught stealing second, 2 outs
Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs