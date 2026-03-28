Arkansas drops first SEC series of season following another frustrating loss to Florida
The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9, 4-4 SEC) dropped their first SEC series of the season after falling to the Florida Gators 7-4 on Saturday. It was the first SEC home series loss for the Hogs since falling to Texas A&M 2-1 last April and it was Florida’s first series win in Fayetteville since 2016.
Florida’ s pitching has had its way through the first two games, striking out Razorback batters 27 times, including 16 in Friday’s 9-4 result. The Hogs did take advantage of two eighth inning Florida errors, plating one run on a wild pitch, but Kuhio Aloy grounded out to leave Zack Stewart stranded on third.
The Hogs still had some fight left as Christian Turner ripped a pinch hit one out double, but Joshua Whritenour retired Camden Kozeal and Ryder Helfrick back-to-back to seal the game.
Arkansas took its first game lead of the series 3-2 in the third inning, but the Gators chomped back with a three spot at the top of the fifth. Cade Kurland scored Karson Bowen on a single to left center and Cole Stanford smashed a two-run bomb to left field in the frame, then Florida added two more insurance runs in the eighth. Bowen knocked multiple hits for the Gators who outhit the Hogs 10-5.
The Gators (22-6, 5-3 SEC) put the first two runs on the board in the second inning via a two RBI single from Kyle Jones and the Hogs answered with one at the bottom of the frame when Reese Robinett drove in Nolan Souza from second base on a full count.
The Hogs hope to avoid the sweep when the teams return to Baum-Walker tomorrow with first pitch set for noon CT.
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Starting Lineups
Arkansas
- LF Damian Ruiz
- SS Camden Kozeal
- C Ryder Helfrick
- RF Zack Stewart
- CF Maika Niu
- 2B Nolan Souza
- 3B Reese Robinett
- DH Kuhio Aloy
- 1B Carter Rutenbar
Florida
- CF Kyle Jones
- SS Brendan Lawson
- 1B Ethan Surowiec
- C Karson Bowen
- LF Blake Cyr
- 2B Cade Kurland
- DH Cole Stanford
- RF Cash Strayer
- 3B Colton Schwarz
Ninth Inning
FINAL: Florida 7, Arkansas 4
FLORIDA
Parker Coil to p for DeCremer
- Kurland struck out looking, 1 out
- Stanford grounded out to 3b, 2 outs
- Wilson singled to left field
- Miller grounded out to 3b, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
ARKANSAS
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out
- Turner (pinch hit for Ruiz) doubled to left field
- Kozeal lined out to cf, 2 outs
- Helfrick grounded out to 3b, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Eighth Inning
Florida 7, Arkansas 4
FLORIDA
- Kendall singled to center field
- K. Jones walked; Kendall advanced to second
Tye Briscoe to p for Kircher
- Lawson walked; K. Jones advanced to second; Kendall advanced to third
James DeCremer to p for Briscoe
- Surowiec grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Lawson out on the play; K. Jones advanced to third; Kendall score, 2 outs (Florida 6-3)
- Bowen doubled to left center, RBI; K. Jones scored (Florida 7-3)
- Cyr flied out to rf (2-1 BBK), 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
ARKANSAS
- Helfrick reached on a fielding error by ss
- Helfrick advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Stewart reached on a fielding error by 3b; Helfrick advanced to third
Joshua Whritenour to p for Barberi
- Niu flied out to rf; Helfrick advanced to third, 1 out
- Stewart advanced to second on a wild pitch; Helfrick scored on a wild pitch, unearned (Florida 7-4)
- Souza grounded out to 2b; Stewart advanced to third, 2 outs
- Robinett walked
- Aloy grounded out to 3b, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 0 Hits, 2 Errors, 2 LOB
Seventh Inning
Florida 5, Arkansas 3
FLORIDA
- Cyr walked
- Cyr out at second c to 1b to 2b, caught stealing, 1 out
- Kurland walked
Jackson Kircher to p for Dossett
- Stanford struck out looking, 2 outs
- Wilson struck out swinging, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
ARKANSAS
- Aloy struck out looking, 1 out
- Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Ruiz reached on a fielding error by ss
- Ruiz stole second
- Ruiz advanced to third on a wild pitch
- Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB
Sixth Inning
Florida 5, Arkansas 3
FLORIDA
Cooper Dossett to p for Eaves
- Lawson flied out to cf, 1 out
- Surowiec struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Bowen grounded out to ss, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
ARKANSAS
- Niu struck out swinging, 1 out
- Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs
- Robinett out at first 1b to p, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Fifth Inning
Florida 5, Arkansas 3
FLORIDA
- Bowen walked
Steele Eaves to p for Dietz
- Bowen advanced to second on a balk
- Cyr popped up to p, bunt, 1 out
- Kurland singled to left center, RBI; Bowen scored (Tied 3-3)
- Stanford homered to left field, 2 RBI; Kurland scored (Florida 5-3)
- Wilson hit by pitch
- Schwarz reached on a fielder’s choice; Wilson out at second 3b to 2, 2 outs
- K. Jones struck out swinging, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
ARKANSAS
- Kozeal grounded out to ss, 1 out
- Helfrick grounded out to ss, 2 outs
- Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB
Fourth Inning
Arkansas 3, Florida 2
FLORIDA
- Wilson struck out looking, 1 out
- Schwarz singled to center field
- Schwarz advanced to second on a wild pitch
- K. Jones walked
- Lawson struck out looking, 2 outs
- Surowiec reached on a fielder’s choice; K. Jones out at second ss to 2b, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB
ARKANSAS
- Souza struck out swinging, 1 out
- Robinett grounded out, 2 outs
- Aloy singled to right field
- Aloy stole second
- Rutenbar walked
Jackson Barberi to p for King
- Ruiz struck out looking, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB
Third Inning
Arkansas 3, Florida 2
FLORIDA
- Bowen singled to left field
- Cyr grounded out to p, bunt, SAC; Bowen advanced to second, 1 out
- Kurland grounded out to 3b, 2 outs
- Stanford grounded out to ss, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
ARKANSAS
- Rutenbar walked
- Ruiz singled to left field; Rutenbar advanced to second
- Kozeal singled to third base, bunt; Ruiz advanced to second; Rutenbar advanced to third
- Kozeal advanced to second on a wild pitch; Ruiz advanced to third on a wild pitch; Rutenbar scored on a wild pitch (Tied 2-2)
- Helfrick flied out to rf, SF, RBI; Ruiz scored (Arkansas 3-2), 1 out
- Stewart lined out to rf, 2 outs
- Niu flied out to cf, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
Second Inning
Florida 2, Arkansas 1
FLORIDA
- Cyr doubled to left center
- Kurland walked
- Stanford struck out swinging, 1 out
- Strayer hit by pitch; Kurland advanced to second; Cyr advanced to third
- Schwarz struck out swinging, 2 outs
- K. Jones singled to center field, 2 RBI; Strayer advanced to second; Kurland scored; Cyr scored (Florida 2-0)
- Lawson walked; K. Jones advanced to second; Strayer advanced to third
- Surowiec grounded out to ss, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB
ARKANSAS
- Stewart struck out looking, 1 out
- Niu popped up to 1b, 2 outs
- Souza singled through the left side
- Souza stole second
- Robinett singled to right center, RBI; Souza scored (Florida 2-1)
- Aloy grounded out to 3b, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
First Inning
Arkansas 0, Florida 0
FLORIDA
- K. Jones grounded out to ss, 1 out
- Lawson singled to center field
- Lawson advanced to second on a wild pitch
- Surowiec grounded out to 3b, 2 outs
- Bowen lined out to 2b, 3 outs
UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB
ARKANSAS
Arkansas 0, Florida 0
- Ruiz grounded out to 3b, 1 out
- Kozeal grounded out to 1b unassisted, 2 outs
- Helfrick struck out looking, 3 outs
ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB