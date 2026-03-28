Arkansas drops first SEC series of season following another frustrating loss to Florida

The No. 4 Arkansas Razorbacks (19-9, 4-4 SEC) dropped their first SEC series of the season after falling to the Florida Gators 7-4 on Saturday. It was the first SEC home series loss for the Hogs since falling to Texas A&M 2-1 last April and it was Florida’s first series win in Fayetteville since 2016.

Florida’ s pitching has had its way through the first two games, striking out Razorback batters 27 times, including 16 in Friday’s 9-4 result. The Hogs did take advantage of two eighth inning Florida errors, plating one run on a wild pitch, but Kuhio Aloy grounded out to leave Zack Stewart stranded on third.

The Hogs still had some fight left as Christian Turner ripped a pinch hit one out double, but Joshua Whritenour retired Camden Kozeal and Ryder Helfrick back-to-back to seal the game.

Arkansas took its first game lead of the series 3-2 in the third inning, but the Gators chomped back with a three spot at the top of the fifth. Cade Kurland scored Karson Bowen on a single to left center and Cole Stanford smashed a two-run bomb to left field in the frame, then Florida added two more insurance runs in the eighth. Bowen knocked multiple hits for the Gators who outhit the Hogs 10-5.

The Gators (22-6, 5-3 SEC) put the first two runs on the board in the second inning via a two RBI single from Kyle Jones and the Hogs answered with one at the bottom of the frame when Reese Robinett drove in Nolan Souza from second base on a full count.

The Hogs hope to avoid the sweep when the teams return to Baum-Walker tomorrow with first pitch set for noon CT.

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Starting Lineups

Arkansas

LF Damian Ruiz

SS Camden Kozeal

C Ryder Helfrick

RF Zack Stewart

CF Maika Niu

2B Nolan Souza

3B Reese Robinett

DH Kuhio Aloy

1B Carter Rutenbar

Florida

CF Kyle Jones

SS Brendan Lawson

1B Ethan Surowiec

C Karson Bowen

LF Blake Cyr

2B Cade Kurland

DH Cole Stanford

RF Cash Strayer

3B Colton Schwarz

Ninth Inning

FINAL: Florida 7, Arkansas 4

FLORIDA

Parker Coil to p for DeCremer

Kurland struck out looking, 1 out

Stanford grounded out to 3b, 2 outs

Wilson singled to left field

Miller grounded out to 3b, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

ARKANSAS

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 1 out

Turner (pinch hit for Ruiz) doubled to left field

Kozeal lined out to cf, 2 outs

Helfrick grounded out to 3b, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Eighth Inning

Florida 7, Arkansas 4

FLORIDA

Kendall singled to center field

K. Jones walked; Kendall advanced to second

Tye Briscoe to p for Kircher

Lawson walked; K. Jones advanced to second; Kendall advanced to third

James DeCremer to p for Briscoe

Surowiec grounded into double play ss to 2b to 1b; Lawson out on the play; K. Jones advanced to third; Kendall score, 2 outs (Florida 6-3)

Bowen doubled to left center, RBI; K. Jones scored (Florida 7-3)

Cyr flied out to rf (2-1 BBK), 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

ARKANSAS

Helfrick reached on a fielding error by ss

Helfrick advanced to second on a wild pitch

Stewart reached on a fielding error by 3b; Helfrick advanced to third

Joshua Whritenour to p for Barberi

Niu flied out to rf; Helfrick advanced to third, 1 out

Stewart advanced to second on a wild pitch; Helfrick scored on a wild pitch, unearned (Florida 7-4)

Souza grounded out to 2b; Stewart advanced to third, 2 outs

Robinett walked

Aloy grounded out to 3b, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 0 Hits, 2 Errors, 2 LOB

Seventh Inning

Florida 5, Arkansas 3

FLORIDA

Cyr walked

Cyr out at second c to 1b to 2b, caught stealing, 1 out

Kurland walked

Jackson Kircher to p for Dossett

Stanford struck out looking, 2 outs

Wilson struck out swinging, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

ARKANSAS

Aloy struck out looking, 1 out

Rutenbar struck out swinging, 2 outs

Ruiz reached on a fielding error by ss

Ruiz stole second

Ruiz advanced to third on a wild pitch

Kozeal struck out swinging, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 1 Errors, 1 LOB

Sixth Inning

Florida 5, Arkansas 3

FLORIDA

Cooper Dossett to p for Eaves

Lawson flied out to cf, 1 out

Surowiec struck out swinging, 2 outs

Bowen grounded out to ss, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

ARKANSAS

Niu struck out swinging, 1 out

Souza struck out swinging, 2 outs

Robinett out at first 1b to p, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Fifth Inning

Florida 5, Arkansas 3

FLORIDA

Bowen walked

Steele Eaves to p for Dietz

Bowen advanced to second on a balk

Cyr popped up to p, bunt, 1 out

Kurland singled to left center, RBI; Bowen scored (Tied 3-3)

Stanford homered to left field, 2 RBI; Kurland scored (Florida 5-3)

Wilson hit by pitch

Schwarz reached on a fielder’s choice; Wilson out at second 3b to 2, 2 outs

K. Jones struck out swinging, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 3 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

ARKANSAS

Kozeal grounded out to ss, 1 out

Helfrick grounded out to ss, 2 outs

Stewart struck out looking, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB

Fourth Inning

Arkansas 3, Florida 2

FLORIDA

Wilson struck out looking, 1 out

Schwarz singled to center field

Schwarz advanced to second on a wild pitch

K. Jones walked

Lawson struck out looking, 2 outs

Surowiec reached on a fielder’s choice; K. Jones out at second ss to 2b, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

ARKANSAS

Souza struck out swinging, 1 out

Robinett grounded out, 2 outs

Aloy singled to right field

Aloy stole second

Rutenbar walked

Jackson Barberi to p for King

Ruiz struck out looking, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 2 LOB

Third Inning

Arkansas 3, Florida 2

FLORIDA

Bowen singled to left field

Cyr grounded out to p, bunt, SAC; Bowen advanced to second, 1 out

Kurland grounded out to 3b, 2 outs

Stanford grounded out to ss, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

ARKANSAS

Rutenbar walked

Ruiz singled to left field; Rutenbar advanced to second

Kozeal singled to third base, bunt; Ruiz advanced to second; Rutenbar advanced to third

Kozeal advanced to second on a wild pitch; Ruiz advanced to third on a wild pitch; Rutenbar scored on a wild pitch (Tied 2-2)

Helfrick flied out to rf, SF, RBI; Ruiz scored (Arkansas 3-2) , 1 out

, Stewart lined out to rf, 2 outs

Niu flied out to cf, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

Second Inning

Florida 2, Arkansas 1

FLORIDA

Cyr doubled to left center

Kurland walked

Stanford struck out swinging, 1 out

Strayer hit by pitch; Kurland advanced to second; Cyr advanced to third

Schwarz struck out swinging, 2 outs

K. Jones singled to center field, 2 RBI; Strayer advanced to second; Kurland scored; Cyr scored (Florida 2-0)

Lawson walked; K. Jones advanced to second; Strayer advanced to third

Surowiec grounded out to ss, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 2 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 3 LOB

ARKANSAS

Stewart struck out looking, 1 out

Niu popped up to 1b, 2 outs

Souza singled through the left side

Souza stole second

Robinett singled to right center, RBI; Souza scored (Florida 2-1)

Aloy grounded out to 3b, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 1 Runs, 2 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

First Inning

Arkansas 0, Florida 0

FLORIDA

K. Jones grounded out to ss, 1 out

Lawson singled to center field

Lawson advanced to second on a wild pitch

Surowiec grounded out to 3b, 2 outs

Bowen lined out to 2b, 3 outs

UF Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 1 Hits, 0 Errors, 1 LOB

ARKANSAS

Arkansas 0, Florida 0

Ruiz grounded out to 3b, 1 out

Kozeal grounded out to 1b unassisted, 2 outs

Helfrick struck out looking, 3 outs

ARK Inning Summary: 0 Runs, 0 Hits, 0 Errors, 0 LOB