Arkansas earns commitment from four-star big man

The Arkansas men’s basketball team further bolstered its frontcourt with another big man addition. Four-star center Caleb Ourigou committed to Arkansas, according to reports. He chose Arkansas over BYU, UConn, and Kentucky.

Ourigou completed a string of visits last week, which concluded with a trip to Fayetteville over last Friday and Saturday. He also visited each of his other three finalists.

The 6-foot-11, 246 pound center is expected to reclassify along with his commitment, adding more frontline depth for next year’s team.

Ranked the No. 57 player in the 2027 class per the Rivals Industry Index, Ourigou has a ton of upside. He plays for the NY Rens on the EYBL Circuit, and as a member of FaZe. In 17 games in OTE this season, the big man averaged 6.2 points, 7.7 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. He also shot 57.3% from the field.

ALSO READ: Jon Rothstein high on the Hogs heading into next season

So far on the EYBL Circuit this summer, Ourigou has produced at a high level. In 11 games, he’s averaging 12.3 points, 8.6 rebounds, and 2.0 blocks per game while adding 63.7% from the field. Ourigou is also shooting 51.5% from the free throw line and 28.6% from three.

Those stats don’t necessarily jump off the page, but he is productive. Perhaps more importantly for Arkansas is how physical Ourigou is, something Rivals national analyst Jamie Shaw saw firsthand at the NBPA Top 100 Camp.

“Caleb Ourigou is a big man who plays big,” Shaw said. “And while that might not be the sexiest, it’s productive. The 6-foot-11 big man rebounded with two hands, and he dunked at the rim. He drew fouls with his strength, and his motor put pressure on the opposing bigs. A meat-and-potatoes type of big man.”

Before Ourigou’s commitment, Arkansas had the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the Rivals Composite Team Recruiting Rankings. The Razorbacks held firm in that spot with his addition, with another potential reclassification looming to round out the roster.

With the addition of Ourigou, Arkansas’ roster construction should be complete this off-season.

Subscribe to HawgBeat now for just $1, visit our homepage to sign up today! This includes complete access to all On3 and Rivals national content, plus The Trough premium message board.